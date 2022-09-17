Listen To EST Gee’s New Album ‘I Never Felt Nun’

EST Gee and Jack Harlow, ‘Backstage Passes’- Photo: Photo: Courtesy of YouTube/CMG Records/Warlike/Interscope Records

Burgeoning hip-hop star EST Gee released his highly anticipated debut album, I Never Felt Nun, which you can listen to HERE via CMG Records/Warlike/Interscope Records.

The 21-track album features guest appearances from superstars like Future, Machine Gun Kelly, Bryson Tiller, and Jeezy, along with fellow Louisville native Jack Harlow on standout track “Backstage Passes,” which comes alongside a Cole Bennet directed visual.

EST Gee - Backstage Passes ft. Jack Harlow (Directed by Cole Bennett)

Throughout the album, which is dotted with the sort of unsparing street tales that have made Gee so beloved, the razor-tongued MC delivers fiery bars and showcases his competitive nature. “Second place the first to lose,” he raps on the resolute “Come Home,” “I don’t do runner-up.” Where some artists chase trends, Gee has built a creative ecosystem around him and his songs play like the inevitable extensions of an unbelievable life story.

On the album’s closing song, the Jeezy-assisted “The Realest,” Gee puts it in plain terms: “I built this s__t up brick by brick, my name ain’t on no list.” With admiration coming from the likes of Jay-Z, Drake, Lil Baby, and several others, I Never Felt Nun cements Gee as one of hip-hop’s most authoritative voices. The album’s title reveals the sort of grit and perseverance he needed to overcome the significant hardship he has faced to get to this point.

Gee’s new release also comes on the heels of Gangsta Art, a CMG compilation that included new music from the Louisville native along with additional collaborations from the label’s all-star roster. Earlier this year, he also teamed up with 42 Dugg to drop Last Ones Left, which was met with critical acclaim and debuted at No.7 on the Billboard 200.

Over the past few years, Gee has become one of the most dynamic rappers in the industry. His 2021 project, Bigger Than Life or Death, reached No.7 on the Billboard 200 and captured the No.1 spot on Apple’s All-Genre chart.

