EST Gee Teams Up With Future Again On ‘Shoot It Myself’

EST Gee and Future, ‘Shoot It Myself’ - Photo: Courtesy of YouTube/CMG Records/Warlike/Interscope Records

Hip-hop star EST Gee has released “Shoot It Myself,” a new single featuring Future. The track will be included on the Louisville native’s newly-announced debut album, I Never Felt Nun, dropping September 16. The project is coming via CMG Records/Warlike/Interscope Records.

I Never Felt Nun is available for pre-order now. Earlier this week, Gee unveiled the official tracklist for the album on his Instagram that includes additional collaborations with Jack Harlow, Jeezy, Bryson Tiller, and MGK.

The new track comes with an eye-popping video–directed by Diesel Filmz–that includes a cameo by Philadelphia 76ers superstar James Harden, who gets outfitted alongside Gee for a glimmering new chain.

With “Shoot It Myself,” Gee reminds listeners of just how keenly aware he is of his rising ascension, rapping “I’m paranoid as ever” before detailing the artillery he keeps handy. When it comes time to turn the song over to Future, who has made a career stitching together flashes of pain with astonishing flexes, it becomes clear why he and Gee are an ideal pairing.

“Shoot It Myself” follows a trio of Gee’s recent singles–“Blood,” “Love Is Blind,” and “Hell”—each of which shows off his incisive, compelling approach to storytelling. As he prepares to release I Never Felt Nun, it’s clear he’s honing his gifts for one of his most compelling and complete statements yet. The collaboration with Future comes after the pair previously teamed up on “CHICKENS” earlier this year.

Gee’s new release also comes on the heels of Gangsta Art, a CMG compilation that included new music from the Louisville native along with additional collaborations from the label’s all-star roster. Earlier this year, he also teamed up with 42 Dugg to drop Last Ones Left, which was met with critical acclaim and debuted at No.7 on the Billboard 200.

Over the past few years, Gee has become one of the most dynamic rappers in the industry. His 2021 project, Bigger Than Life or Death, reached No.7 on the Billboard 200 and captured the No.1 spot on Apple’s All-Genre chart.

Pre-order I Never Felt Nun.