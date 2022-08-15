Cleveland, Ohio Officially Declares August 13 ‘Machine Gun Kelly Day’

Machine Gun Kelly - Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

During a special event at Cleveland, Ohio’s Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, Mayor Justin Bibb declared August 13 to be Machine Gun Kelly Day.

The event, which took place last Saturday (August 13) marked the opening of a new MGK exhibition that features several of the born-again punk rocker’s personal items – among them are his ‘Tickets To My Downfall’ outfit and Schecter PT Model electric guitar.

As part of proceedings, Bibb handed MGK – real name Colson Baker – a framed celebratory document in front of the artist’s own 27 Club Coffee shop.

In a post to Instagram, Baker (who hails from Cleveland) shared a video of the moment, in which Bibb is heard saying: “Four years ago, I met MGK, and I didn’t know that someone could love the city of Cleveland as I did. But he does, and so today is officially ‘Machine Gun Kelly Day’.” The caption alongside Baker’s post read: “These are happy tears.”

On his own Instagram account, Bibb shared a photo of the pair, adding: “We’re Cleveland till we die.”

The honor was awarded to Baker just hours before he took to the stage for a hometown show at FirstEnergy Stadium, coming as part of his ‘Mainstream Sellout’ tour.

Last week, Vevo released Machine Gun Kelly’s Official Live Performance of “god save me.”

Vevo’s Official Live Performances are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of very special exclusive performances. “god save me” follows “fake love don’t last” from last week, “twin flame” from two weeks ago, and “more than life” featuring glaive from three weeks ago.

Kelly is on tour in support of his current album from now through October. After he finishes crisscrossing the country he’ll be bringing his show across the ocean and taking it all around Europe.

The singer has also been pursuing his acting career this summer, dropping his directorial debut Good Mourning, appearing in the film Jackass Forever alongside Johnny Knoxville, and is set to appear in the upcoming action thriller One Way alongside Kevin Bacon.

