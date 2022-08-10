Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame To Host Exhibit Of Machine Gun Kelly Memorabilia

Machine Gun Kelly - Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Later this month, the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame will be hosting an exhibit of Machine Gun Kelly memorabilia. The display will be part of the museum’s ‘MGK Day’, which will take form via live music and various activities in celebration of the Cleveland-raised rapper-turned-pop-punk rocker.

The exhibit will be erected for August 13 as part of the hall’s “Right Here, Right Now” section, which explores rock’s most recent chart-topping artists and their musical influences. On display will be multiple loaned items of memorabilia including Machine Gun Kelly’s ‘Tickets To My Downfall’ outfit, his custom Cupid microphone stand, his pink microphone and his Schecter PT Model electric guitar.

On ‘MGK Day’ there will also be several live performances during the Pre-Show Tailgate Party from Tri-C High School Rock Off winning artists including Seeing Scarlet, Detention, Montage and Little G Fresh, as well as a performance by the Cleveland Contemporary Youth Orchestra.

The free celebration will kick off from 11am at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Union Home Mortgage Plaza in Cleveland, hours before MGK’s ‘Mainstream Sellout’ Tour concert takes place at the FirstEnergy Stadium.

A statement on the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame’s official website reads: “Saturday, August 13, 2022 will go down in Cleveland history as the day MGK took over Cleveland. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Live Nation invite everyone to MGK Day on the Rock Hall’s Union Home Mortgage Plaza from 11 am – 2:30 pm featuring live music and activities for the entire family. The event will kick off that evenings sold out headlining stadium performance at FirstEnergy Stadium – the artist’s biggest hometown show to date.”

Last week, Machine Gun Kelly once again teamed up with Vevo, this time for a special live performance of “fake love don’t last,” his third installment for the series.

This video follows the previously shared live performances of “more than life” and “twin flame.” Kelly teams with Iann Dior on “fake love don’t last,” both on the recorded version from his latest album, Mainstream Sellout, and in the video.

