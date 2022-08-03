Machine Gun Kelly Shares Live Video Of ‘Fake Love Don’t Last’ For Vevo

Machine Gun Kelly - Photo: Jordi Koalitic

Machine Gun Kelly has teamed up with Vevo once again, this time for a special live performance of “fake love don’t last,” his third installment for the series.

This video follows the previously shared live performances of “more than life” and “twin flame.” Kelly teams with Iann Dior on “fake love don’t last,” both on the recorded version from his latest album, Mainstream Sellout, and in the video.

The new visual sees Machine Gun Kelly clad in a shredded red and white striped sweater, surrounded by chain curtains and bathed in a pink glow, while Iann Dior makes his entrance by sauntering down a red carpet, trampling over shards of broken glass on his way to the stage.

Machine Gun Kelly, iann dior - fake love don’t last (Official Live Performance) | Vevo

“His enthusiasm at every stage of production was truly infectious – it was a true pleasure to work with such an involved artist,” shared JP Evangelista, SVP of Content, Programming & Marketing at Vevo.

With the arrival of Mainstream Sellout in March of this year, Kelly racked up another No.1 album and a string of Top 10 singles on the Rock charts. The raw, punk-pop roar of “fake love don’t last” is right in line with that trajectory.

This past June the rapper-turned-rocker released a new track “more than life,” featuring 17-year-old musician Glaive, which appeared as a bonus track on Mainstream Sellout when it was released on vinyl.

Kelly will also be on tour in support of the album from now through October. After he finishes crisscrossing the country he’ll be bringing his show across the ocean and taking it all around Europe.

The singer has also been pursuing his acting career this summer, dropping his directorial debut Good Mourning, appearing in the film Jackass Forever alongside Johnny Knoxville, and is set to appear in the upcoming action thriller One Way alongside Kevin Bacon.

Buy or stream Mainstream Sellout.