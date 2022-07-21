SIGN UP
Machine Gun Kelly And Vevo Share Performance Of ‘More Than Life (Feat. Glaive)’

The track features rising hyperpop star glaive.

Machine Gun Kelly - Photo: Courtesy of Vevo
Vevo, the world’s leading music video network, has announced the release of Machine Gun Kelly’s Official Live Performance of “more than life” featuring glaive.

Vevo’s Official Live Performances are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of very special exclusive performances.

Machine Gun Kelly - more than life ft. glaive (Official Live Performance) | Vevo

“Our team had a great time working on such an exciting creative with Machine Gun Kelly,” says JP Evangelista, Vevo’s SVP of Content, Programming & Marketing, “His enthusiasm at every stage of production was truly infectious—it was a true pleasure to work with such an involved artist. MGK’s energy was next level and we are all really pleased with the finished videos.”

An electric live performer who is currently headlining his “mainstream sellout” tour across the US, Machine Gun Kelly closely collaborated with Vevo’s team to create a completely bespoke set that balances rock and roll and high fashion. In “more than life,” Machine Gun Kelly stands in a vast green lit warehouse, surrounded by floor length curtains made of chains.

Clad in a contrasting bright yellow sweater, he tramples over a thick, low-lying fog covering the floor. glaive enters in a striking blue, joining Machine Gun Kelly in a powerhouse performance that transports viewers into a punk rock paradise filled with pure chaotic rage.

Last month, the forthcoming documentary on MGK, Life in Pink, received a new trailer. The film is set to premiere on Hulu later this summer.

The doc, reads a statement, is an “in-depth look at the dramatic highs and lows of an artist chasing music’s top spot while tackling noise from the outside world, stardom, fatherhood,” and more.

Upon its release in March, mainstream sellout became MGK’s second consecutive No.1 album on the Billboard 200, the first rock No.1 since AC/DC in 2020, and started with the biggest debut week for a rock album since Paul McCartney over a year earlier. The album, which NME declared “will continue to speak to the millions who see Machine Gun Kelly as the saviour of punk rock,” also topped music charts around the world, including in the U.K. and Australia.

Buy or stream mainstream sellout.

