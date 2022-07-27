Machine Gun Kelly And Vevo Release Original Live Performance Of ‘Twin Flame’

Machine Gun Kelly - Photo: Courtesy of Vevo (Big Hassle Media)

Vevo, the world’s leading music video network, has released Machine Gun Kelly’s Official Live Performance of “twin flame.”

Vevo’s Official Live Performances are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of very special exclusive performances. “twin flame” follows last weeks performance of “more than life” featuring glaive.

Machine Gun Kelly - twin flame (Official Live Performance)

“Our team had a great time working on such an exciting creative with Machine Gun Kelly,” says JP Evangelista, Vevo’s SVP of Content, Programming & Marketing, “His enthusiasm at every stage of production was truly infectious—it was a true pleasure to work with such an involved artist. MGK’s energy was next level and we are all really pleased with the finished videos.”

An electric live performer who is currently headlining his “mainstream sellout” tour across the US, Machine Gun Kelly closely collaborated with Vevo’s team to create a completely bespoke set that balances rock and roll and high fashion. “twin flame” begins with Machine Gun Kelly lying in a glass box, surrounded by chains, the room bathed in a pink hue. He slowly emerges from his captivity and makes his way to a platform set above a rolling fog. Guitar in hand, he shreds with his band between flashes of neon strobes as he concludes his ferocious performance.

Last month, the forthcoming documentary on MGK, Life in Pink, received a new trailer. The film is set to premiere on Hulu later this summer.

The doc, reads a statement, is an “in-depth look at the dramatic highs and lows of an artist chasing music’s top spot while tackling noise from the outside world, stardom, fatherhood,” and more.

Upon its release in March, mainstream sellout became MGK’s second consecutive No.1 album on the Billboard 200, the first rock No.1 since AC/DC in 2020, and started with the biggest debut week for a rock album since Paul McCartney over a year earlier. The album, which NME declared “will continue to speak to the millions who see Machine Gun Kelly as the saviour of punk rock,” also topped music charts around the world, including in the U.K. and Australia.

