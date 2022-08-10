Machine Gun Kelly And Vevo Release Video For ‘God Save Me’

Machine Gun Kelly - Photo: Courtesy of Vevo

Vevo, the world’s leading music video network, has released Machine Gun Kelly’s Official Live Performance of “god save me.”

Vevo’s Official Live Performances are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of very special exclusive performances. “god save me” follows “fake love don’t last” from last week, “twin flame” from two weeks ago, and “more than life” featuring glaive from three weeks ago.

Machine Gun Kelly - god save me (Official Live Performance) | Vevo

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“god save me” starts off slow and steady, reeling viewers in with a false sense of calm. As the camera pans out, it becomes clear that there’s more to this performance than meets the eye: Machine Gun Kelly is suddenly surrounded by ghoulish figures in black robes, their faces completely covered by mirrored fabric. Another quick pan in and the figures have disappeared, making their way behind him and starting a mosh pit.

“His enthusiasm at every stage of production was truly infectious – it was a true pleasure to work with such an involved artist,” shared JP Evangelista, SVP of Content, Programming & Marketing at Vevo.

With the arrival of Mainstream Sellout in March of this year, Kelly racked up another No.1 album and a string of Top 10 singles on the Rock charts. The raw, punk-pop roar of “fake love don’t last” is right in line with that trajectory.

This past June the rapper-turned-rocker released a new track “more than life,” featuring 17-year-old musician Glaive, which appeared as a bonus track on Mainstream Sellout when it was released on vinyl.

Kelly will also be on tour in support of the album from now through October. After he finishes crisscrossing the country he’ll be bringing his show across the ocean and taking it all around Europe.

The singer has also been pursuing his acting career this summer, dropping his directorial debut Good Mourning, appearing in the film Jackass Forever alongside Johnny Knoxville, and is set to appear in the upcoming action thriller One Way alongside Kevin Bacon.

Buy or stream Mainstream Sellout.