Lil Baby Enters Partnership With Motown Records, Signs Rylo Rodriguez

Kenoe Jordan, Michelle Jubelirer, Dominique Jones (Lil Baby), Rylo Rodriguez, Arjun Pulijal, and Tramiel ‘Twin’ Clark - Photo: Lester Cohen

Capitol Music Group and Motown Records have entered into a partnership with Glass Window Entertainment, LLC—the label founded by Dominique Jones, also known as the chart-topping artist Lil Baby.

Rylo Rodriguez is the first artist signed to Glass Window Entertainment/Motown Records. Been One, Rodriguez’s new album, recently debuted in the top 10 of the Billboard 200.

“We are excited to welcome Dominique, Rylo and the Glass Window Entertainment team to Capitol Music Group/Motown Records,” said Michelle Jubelirer, Chair & CEO, Capitol Music Group. “Glass Window and Virgin Records have done a phenomenal job introducing Rylo. We’re thrilled to support this remarkable artist and upcoming Glass Window releases.”

“I’m overly excited for Rylo and for his fans and the world to really get to see him on a larger platform! It’s been a long time coming with Rylo and even longer to go! We got work to do and money to get!” says Lil Baby. “Thank you to Motown/Capitol Music Group and Universal Music Group for trusting my process and I’m looking forward to a wonderful partnership!”

Last month, Lil Baby, alongside digital sports platform Fanatics and VaynerMedia, partnered to create an original single and music video celebrating Fanatics’ Merch Madness initiative.

Recapping this incredible day, the video follows Lil Baby as he participated in several donation locations alongside Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, Tom Brady, Eli Manning, Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, Quavo, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Chris Paul, Russell Wilson, Odell Beckham Jr., Micah Parsons, Lil Durk, Robert Kraft. and more. The video was produced by Richie Souf and Eva Nosidam.

Merch Madness was part of Fanatics’ Global Volunteer Day which took place on June 27 and became the largest one-day charitable merchandise giveaway of all-time. Throughout the day more than 300,00 pieces of licensed apparel were donated to approximately 100,000 underserved youth and their families in nearly 100 locations across the US.

