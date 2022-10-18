Lil Baby Drops Video For New Song ‘Stand On It’

Lil Baby, ‘Stand On It’ - Photo: Courtesy of YouTube/Quality Control Music/Motown Records

Lil Baby has unveiled the official music video for “Stand On It,” one of many superb cuts from his celebrated new album It’s Only Me.

In the cinematic visual, Baby and his crew show off their shining diamonds, luxury cars, and tricked out dirt bikes. Baby shows off his skills on the bike, which are almost as impressive as his work on the mic. He spits, “I’m tryna touch me a billi’, still hustle like I’m on zero/ Really done saved some n____s, that’s why they call me the hero/ Trappin’ like this s__t legal, I’m tryna uplift my people/ I used to serve in the regal, I turned ’em into believers.”

Primed to be one of the most culturally impactful releases across all categories this year, the 23-track album follows his seminal 2020 album My Turn, and features notable guest appearances from Future, Young Thug, Nardo Wick, Fridayy, Rylo Rodriguez, Jeremih, EST Gee, and Pooh Shiesty. It’s Only Me notably includes Baby’s RIAA certified Platinum hit “In A Minute,” that reached No.1 at Urban & Rhythmic radio.

The video for “Stand On It” follows another video for “California Breeze,” which was released on the same day as the album. That visual depicts Lil Baby cruising throughout the Golden Coast and contemplating what’s worth protecting and actualizing what relationships fulfill him most as he raps, “If you need me I’m still going to be there, I’m gonna give you every piece of game I got, when I catch you, I’m just tryna let you feel the breeze on me.”

Since his 2017 debut, the 27-year-old Atlanta icon has quickly established himself as one of the most renowned and critically-acclaimed names in music. Lil Baby has rightly earned an ever growing list of impressive achievements including BET’s Best New Artist, VEVO’s Top Performing Hip-Hop Artist of 2020, Rap Caviar MVP, Apple Music’s Global Artist of the Year, multiple Grammy nominations, a Grammy win for Best Melodic Rap Performance on “Hurricane” with Kanye West and The Weeknd, and a MTV VMA win for Best Hip Hop for “Do We Have A Problem” with Nicki Minaj.

Buy or stream It’s Only Me.