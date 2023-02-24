Watch The Video For Lil Wayne’s New Single ‘Kant Nobody’

Lil Wayne - Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Fresh off his “Global Impact Award” at the 2023 Recording Academy Honors Lil Wayne has responded to fans’ very vocal disappointment with his placement on Billboard/VIBE’s “50 Greatest Rappers of All Time” with an official video for his new single, “Kant Nobody” featuring DMX and produced by Swizz Beatz.

Clocking in just over three minutes, Lil Wayne incinerates the record, which features a classic freestyle from the late DMX who punctuates how the greatest rapper alive feels. The accompanying visual accompanying the track, directed by TAJ vs TAJ, features Lil Wayne and Swizz Beatz against nostalgic black and white imagery that exudes classic hip hop with a refreshing modern twist.

During The Zane Lowe Show, Wayne discussed the Billboard/VIBE list, competitiveness in hip-hop, experimentation, skateboarding culture, and more. Reacting to his position on the Billboard/VIBE list, Wayne says, “I can deal with that. I will tell you that I am a m___________g one. Everybody whose names you named, they also know I’m number one. Go ask ’em. They know what it is.”

Later on in the conversation, Wayne speaks on his versatility as an artist, saying, “The last tour I got off of was with blink-182…At the end of the day, I find myself at the Country Music Awards and I find myself doing tours with blink-182. There’s not a lot of rappers in this position who can do that or say they’ve done that.”

It’s been an exciting times for Weezy fanatics. At the end of last month, the five-time Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum rap icon announced his 2023 tour coming this spring. The Welcome To Tha Carter Tour is presented by Young Money, Rolling Loud, and Live Nation.

The 28-city tour kicks off on Tuesday, April 4 at The Fillmore in Minneapolis. Wayne’s run will make stops across the U.S. and Canada in Detroit, Toronto, Houston, and more before wrapping up in Los Angeles at The Wiltern on Saturday, May 13. The tour announcement comes ahead of The Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective pre-Grammy event, where Lil Wayne will receive the prestigious Global Impact Award for his iconic personal and professional achievements in the industry.

Buy or stream “Kant Nobody.”