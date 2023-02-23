Lil Wayne Unveils New Swizz Beatz-Produced, DMX-Sampling Single ‘Kant Nobody’

Lil Wayne - Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lil Wayne has shared his latest single, “Kant Nobody,” which is a response to his place on Billboard and Vibe’s 50 Greatest Rappers of All-Time list. Wayne clocked in at No.7, which super-fans feel is a slight to his otherworldly talent.

The track is produced by Swizz Beatz, features a sample from a DMX freestyle, and is accompanied by a visualizer. On the song, Wayne spits over a sample of DMX’s “N____z Done Started Something” off X’s 1998 debut It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot.

Kant Nobody

Wayne raps like he has something to prove, spitting, “Best rapper, ex-trapper, dress dapper/ Swizzy gave me a headbanga, a neck snappa/ X-factor, make a rapper an example/ All I need is a beat with a DMX sample.”

It’s been an exciting times for Weezy fanatics. At the end of last month, the five-time Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum rap icon announced his 2023 tour coming this spring. The Welcome To Tha Carter Tour is presented by Young Money, Rolling Loud, and Live Nation.

The 28-city tour kicks off on Tuesday, April 4 at The Fillmore in Minneapolis. Wayne’s run will make stops across the U.S. and Canada in Detroit, Toronto, Houston, and more before wrapping up in Los Angeles at The Wiltern on Saturday, May 13. The tour announcement comes ahead of The Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective pre-Grammy event, where Lil Wayne will receive the prestigious Global Impact Award for his iconic personal and professional achievements in the industry.

Earlier this month, Weezy joined forces with dynamic house music duo SIDEPIECE for the first-ever remix of his 2008 smash “A Milli.”

The original famously appeared on Weezy’s Grammy Award-winning 8x-platinum 2008 classic Tha Carter III. It scored a Grammy Award in the category of “Best Rap Solo Performance,” earned a 6x-platinum RIAA certification, gathered 1.6 billion streams, and catapulted to No.6 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Wayne also recently garnered his first Diamond certification from the RIAA for his generational smash “Lollipop” [feat. Static Major]. He personally shared a video unboxing the plaque on his social media.

