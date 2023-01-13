Lil Wayne Recruits SIDEPIECE For ‘A Milli’ Remix
Another Lil Wayne smash, ‘Lollipop,’ was recently certified Diamond.
Rap legend Lil Wayne has joined forces with dynamic house music duo SIDEPIECE for the first-ever remix of his 2008 smash “A Milli.”
The original famously appeared on Weezy’s Grammy Award-winning 8x-platinum 2008 classic Tha Carter III. It scored a Grammy Award in the category of “Best Rap Solo Performance,” earned a 6x-platinum RIAA certification, gathered 1.6 billion streams, and catapulted to No.6 on the Billboard Hot 100.
As the 15 year anniversary of the iconic track approaches, SIDEPIECE have transformed this staple into a dancefloor-primed banger punctuated by uncontainable house music energy, pulsating beat-craft, and enough dynamics to soundtrack any celebration. The pair have been teasing the track at their packed live shows for the last five months, inciting floor-shaking reactions from crowds everywhere from LA to NYC to London (especially during New Year’s Eve weekend where they played four back-to-back sold out shows).
For SIDEPIECE, it arrives as their first offering of 2023 and on the heels of last year’s run of records, including “Reborn,” “1, 2 Step (Supersonic),” “Don’t Keep Me Waiting,” and “Sextacy.” Amassing over 20 million streams combined on these originals, the group earned critical acclaim from industry tastemakers and DJ peers alike and proceeded to sell out both of their “Kiss And Tell” headline tour runs as a result. They’ve now graced legendary venues and festivals like Red Rocks, The Gorge, Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, EDC, Tomorrowland, Brooklyn Mirage, and more.
Wayne just garnered his first Diamond certification from the RIAA for his generational smash “Lollipop” [feat. Static Major]. He personally shared a video unboxing the plaque on his social media.
As the legendary rapper’s biggest single ever, “Lollipop” held No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for five non-consecutive weeks and picked up a Grammy Award in the category of “Best Rap Song.” It has clocked over one billion streams, and it notably graced the tracklisting of Tha Carter III. Meanwhile, the single included posthumous vocals from Static Major, enshrining the singer’s legacy as well.
