Lil Wayne’s ‘Lollipop’ Ft. Static Major Receives Diamond Certification

Lil Wayne - Photo: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Amazon Music

Multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning music mogul Lil Wayne has garnered his first Diamond certification from the RIAA for his generational smash “Lollipop” [feat. Static Major]. He personally shared a video unboxing the plaque on his social media to celebrate the event.

Shop the best of Lil Wayne’s discography on vinyl and more.

As the legendary rapper’s biggest single ever, “Lollipop” held the No.1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for five non-consecutive weeks and picked up a Grammy Award in the category of ‘Best Rap Song.’ It has clocked over 1 billion streams, and it notably graced the tracklisting of his Grammy Award-winning 8x-platinum 2008 classic Tha Carter III. Meanwhile, the single included posthumous vocals from Static Major, enshrining the singer’s legacy as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, the song has enjoyed a renaissance. Last month, it emerged as the #1 sound on TikTok’s US Top Tracks and vaulted to #2 on the Viral chart. Lil Wayne also delivered a scorching performance of “Lollipop” on Amazon Music Live hosted by 2 Chainz.

Lil Wayne - Lollipop (Official Music Video) ft. Static

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

To date, Lil Wayne has gathered five Grammy Awards, sold 120 million records worldwide, notched 25 Top 10 singles, logged five No.1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200, and scored 62 gold, platinum, and multiplatinum certifications.

Lil Wayne rewrote the entire game in his image. The multiplatinum rap icon, Young Money Entertainment founder, acclaimed author, skater, philanthropist, and history-making superstar left an indelible tattoo on the culture. By 2020, he cemented his legacy forever as “one of the best-selling artists of all time,” tallying sales in excess of 100 million records worldwide with 15 million albums and 37 million digital tracks sold in the United States alone. Not to mention, he garnered 11 BET Awards, four Billboard Music Awards, two MTV VMAs, and eight NCAAP Image Awards. Among many milestones, he emerged as “the first male artist to surpass Elvis Presley with the most entries on the Billboard Hot 100,” logging a staggering 109 entries.

Listen to the best of Lil Wayne on Apple Music and Spotify.