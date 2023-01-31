Lil Wayne Announces Welcome To Tha Carter Tour

Lil Wayne - Photo: Courtesy of Live Nation

Five-time Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum rap icon Lil Wayne has announced his 2023 tour coming this spring. The Welcome To Tha Carter Tour is presented by Young Money, Rolling Loud, and Live Nation.

The 28-city tour kicks off on Tuesday, April 4 at The Fillmore in Minneapolis. Wayne’s run will make stops across the U.S. and Canada in Detroit, Toronto, Houston, and more before wrapping up in Los Angeles at The Wiltern on Saturday, May 13. The tour announcement comes ahead of The Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective pre-Grammy event, where Lil Wayne will receive the prestigious Global Impact Award for his iconic personal and professional achievements in the industry.

Earlier this month, Weezy joined forces with dynamic house music duo SIDEPIECE for the first-ever remix of his 2008 smash “A Milli.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The original famously appeared on Weezy’s Grammy Award-winning 8x-platinum 2008 classic Tha Carter III. It scored a Grammy Award in the category of “Best Rap Solo Performance,” earned a 6x-platinum RIAA certification, gathered 1.6 billion streams, and catapulted to No.6 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Wayne also recently garnered his first Diamond certification from the RIAA for his generational smash “Lollipop” [feat. Static Major]. He personally shared a video unboxing the plaque on his social media.

Visit Lil Wayne’s official website for ticket offers and more information.

Welcome To Tha Carter Tour Dates:

Tue Apr 4 — Minneapolis, MN — The Fillmore Minneapolis

Thu Apr 6 — Fargo, ND — Scheels Arena

Fri Apr 7 — Omaha, NE — Baxter Arena

Sat Apr 8 — Madison, WI — The Sylvee

Sun Apr 9 — Chicago, IL — Radius

Tue, Apr 11 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore Detroit

Wed Apr 12 — Toronto, ON — HISTORY

Thu Apr 13 — Boston, MA — House of Blues

Sun Apr 16 — New York, NY — Apollo Theater

Mon Apr 17 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore Philadelphia

Tue Apr 18 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore Silver Spring

Thu Apr 20 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore Charlotte

Fri Apr 21 — Raleigh, NC — The Ritz

Sat Apr 22 — Atlanta, GA — Tabernacle

Mon Apr 24 — Birmingham, AL — Iron City

Wed Apr 26 — St. Louis, MO — The Factory

Thu Apr 27 — Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works

Fri Apr 28 — Cleveland, OH — House of Blues

Sun Apr 30 — Lexington, KY — Rupp Arena

Tue May 2 — Houston, TX — House of Blues

Wed May 3 — Dallas, TX — House of Blues

Thu May 4 — Austin, TX — Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater

Sat May 6 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex

Sun May 7 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

Tue May 9 — Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren

Wed May 10 — San Diego, CA — SOMA

Fri May 12 — San Francisco, CA — The Masonic

Sat May 13 — Los Angeles, CA — The Wiltern