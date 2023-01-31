Lil Wayne Announces Welcome To Tha Carter Tour
The run kicks off April 4 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Five-time Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum rap icon Lil Wayne has announced his 2023 tour coming this spring. The Welcome To Tha Carter Tour is presented by Young Money, Rolling Loud, and Live Nation.
The 28-city tour kicks off on Tuesday, April 4 at The Fillmore in Minneapolis. Wayne’s run will make stops across the U.S. and Canada in Detroit, Toronto, Houston, and more before wrapping up in Los Angeles at The Wiltern on Saturday, May 13. The tour announcement comes ahead of The Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective pre-Grammy event, where Lil Wayne will receive the prestigious Global Impact Award for his iconic personal and professional achievements in the industry.
Earlier this month, Weezy joined forces with dynamic house music duo SIDEPIECE for the first-ever remix of his 2008 smash “A Milli.”
The original famously appeared on Weezy’s Grammy Award-winning 8x-platinum 2008 classic Tha Carter III. It scored a Grammy Award in the category of “Best Rap Solo Performance,” earned a 6x-platinum RIAA certification, gathered 1.6 billion streams, and catapulted to No.6 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Wayne also recently garnered his first Diamond certification from the RIAA for his generational smash “Lollipop” [feat. Static Major]. He personally shared a video unboxing the plaque on his social media.
Visit Lil Wayne’s official website for ticket offers and more information.
Welcome To Tha Carter Tour Dates:
Tue Apr 4 — Minneapolis, MN — The Fillmore Minneapolis
Thu Apr 6 — Fargo, ND — Scheels Arena
Fri Apr 7 — Omaha, NE — Baxter Arena
Sat Apr 8 — Madison, WI — The Sylvee
Sun Apr 9 — Chicago, IL — Radius
Tue, Apr 11 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore Detroit
Wed Apr 12 — Toronto, ON — HISTORY
Thu Apr 13 — Boston, MA — House of Blues
Sun Apr 16 — New York, NY — Apollo Theater
Mon Apr 17 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore Philadelphia
Tue Apr 18 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore Silver Spring
Thu Apr 20 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore Charlotte
Fri Apr 21 — Raleigh, NC — The Ritz
Sat Apr 22 — Atlanta, GA — Tabernacle
Mon Apr 24 — Birmingham, AL — Iron City
Wed Apr 26 — St. Louis, MO — The Factory
Thu Apr 27 — Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works
Fri Apr 28 — Cleveland, OH — House of Blues
Sun Apr 30 — Lexington, KY — Rupp Arena
Tue May 2 — Houston, TX — House of Blues
Wed May 3 — Dallas, TX — House of Blues
Thu May 4 — Austin, TX — Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater
Sat May 6 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex
Sun May 7 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium
Tue May 9 — Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren
Wed May 10 — San Diego, CA — SOMA
Fri May 12 — San Francisco, CA — The Masonic
Sat May 13 — Los Angeles, CA — The Wiltern
