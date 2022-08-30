Lil Yachty, Method Man, And GaTa Star In ‘On The Come Up’ Trailer

Lil Yachty - Photo: Barry Brecheisen/WireImage

Paramount+ has unveiled the first trailer for On The Come Up, which features Lil Yachty, Method Man, and more. The film adaptation of Angie Thomas’ hip-hop-themed coming-of-age novel, On The Come Up, premieres next month.

On the Come Up is the feature directorial debut of Emmy-nominated actress Sanaa Lathan and will also hold its world premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the Come Up | Official Trailer | Paramount+

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

On the Come Up will premiere on the streaming service starting on Friday, September 23 in the U.S., Canada, Italy, and later in the year in additional international territories.

According to a logline, the film tells the story of “Bri, a 16-year-old gifted rapper, who attempts to take the battle rap scene by storm in order to lift up her family and do right by the legacy of her father–a local hip hop legend whose career was cut short by gang violence. But when her first hit song goes viral for all the wrong reasons, she finds herself torn between the authenticity that got her this far and the false persona that the industry wants to impose upon her.”

Yachty has been quiet on the music front this year. Around this time in 2021, he released Birthday Mix Vol. 6 via Quality Control Music & Motown Records. The annual tradition is a fan favorite among Yachty devotees.

The rapper, entrepreneur, and mogul has released his birthday mixes since 2015 exclusively on SoundCloud, with this installation being the first available on all streaming platforms. Birthday Mix Vol. 6 is a nine-track project featuring verses from Lil Tecca, Sofaygo, and DC2DRILL & Draft Day, who are both signed to Lil Yachty’s Concrete Boys label.

Back in June of 2021, Lil Yachty shared “Love Music.” The laid-back single was his first release following his highly praised Michigan Boy Boat mixtape.

In other news for the mogul, Yachty has been working on a new series for HBO Max based on the card game ‘UNO’, releasing his cryptocurrency “YachtyCoin,” partnering with Reese’s Puffs Cereal, and promoting his new unisex nail-paint line Crete.

Listen to the best of Lil Yachty on Apple Music and Spotify.