Listen To ‘Big Black Dog’ Ahead Of CD Edition Of Humble Pie’s A&M Box Set

A CD edition of the anthology Humble Pie – The A&M CD Box Set 1970-1975, which was released on vinyl in 2017, is to be issued on December 2. The same day sees the appearance of the digital-only Humble Pie – The Rarities compilation.

As the legacy of the 1970s British rock heroes continues to be enhanced, the CD version of the retrospectives will be available on eight discs, including one of rare B-sides and unreleased tracks. These include “Big Black Dog,” written by Peter Frampton and released in 1970 as Humble Pie’s first single after signing to A&M. It’s now available to stream and download and as an instant grat track with pre-orders of the box set.

This followed their initial success after forming the year before and making the UK Top 5 (and the Australian Top 20) with “Natural Born Bugie” on Andrew Loog Oldham’s Immediate label. Other tracks on the rarities disc include the German B-side “Mister Ring” and previously unreleased cuts such as “Tell Me The Truth” and “Illegal Smile.”

The CD collection, authorized by surviving members Frampton and Jerry Shirley, has the remastered versions, from the vinyl edition, of the band’s albums Humble Pie (1970), Rock On (1971), Performance Rockin’ The Fillmore (1971), Smokin’ (1972), Eat It (1973), Thunderbox (1974) and Street Rats (1975).

Humble Pie – The Rarities is a digital companion piece to the CD set, containing the 14 bonus tracks found on disc eight of that box. None of these are currently available digitally, and five are previously unreleased.

At the time of the vinyl box set’s released in 2017, Shirley said: “At last we have the extreme privilege, thanks to the hard work of the restoration engineers at Universal, to hear all of our catalog from A&M in its finest form, on vinyl.”

The tracklist of the Bonus Tracks (B-Sides & Rarities) disc on the box set is:

Big Black Dog (first A&M single)

Mister Ring (German B-side)

I Don’t Need No Doctor (edit)

Chopper (with The Blackberries)

You’ve Been In Love Too Soon (with The Blackberries)

Twist And Shout (with The Blackberries)

Don’t Change On Me (with The Blackberries)

The Outcrowd (B-side)

Funky To The Bone (from UK version of Street Rats)

Tell Me The Truth (previously unreleased)

Gimme Some Lovin’ (previously unreleased)

Illegal Smile (previously unreleased)

Hurts So Good (previously unreleased)

She Belongs To Me (instr/vocal/final vocal)