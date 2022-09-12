Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Jon Pardi, Many More Confirmed For Stagecoach 2023

Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Jon Pardi, Parker McCollum, and Bryan Adams are among the artists who have today (12) been confirmed on the bill for Stagecoach 2023. The 15th annual edition of the country festival will take place from April 28-30 next year, and will also feature such stars as Old Dominion, Gabby Barrett, Melissa Etheridge, Nelly, and Lainey Wilson.

“Stagecoach has been a festival for years that we really look forward to,” Bryan told E! News of the event, staged in Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA. “When we get to Stagecoach, just the size of the crowd and the vibe of the crowd is so enormous. It’s just one of the highlights of the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Luke Bryan - Country On (Official Music Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“Seeing the palm trees, seeing the mountains in the background, seeing 30 or 40,000 country fans out there, it’s pretty special stuff,” he continued. “There’s something for everybody and Stagecoach does such a great job of showcasing many different styles of country music and I think it’s just a testament to where country music is as a whole and it’s just fun.”

Guy Fieri’s Stagecoach Smokehouse will make its fourth appearance at the festival, staging new chefs, pit bosses, and BBQ vendors. Diplo has also been announced to host the Honky Tonk Dance Hall, where the Los Angeles producer will also do his own DJ sets. General admission festival passes go on sale on Friday (16) at 10am PST.

Pardi will headline on April 28, on a bill featuring Pardi, Riley Green, ZZ Top, Etheridge, Breland, Elle King, and Priscilla Block. The Saturday (29) headliner is Kane Brown, with other notables in the line-up including Old Dominion, Barrett, Adams, Niko Moon, Nelly, Morgan Wade, Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives, Mary Chapin Carpenter, and Keb’ Mo’. On Sunday, Stapleton tops a bill that also features Brooks & Dunn, McCollum, Tyler Childers, Wilson, Valerie June, Sierra Ferrell, and many more.