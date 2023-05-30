Machine Gun Kelly Turns Up The Heat On New Single ‘Pressure’

Machine Gun Kelly - Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly has released a new single and music video titled “PRESSURE.” Offering fans background on his upbringing in the song’s first verse, he overcomes the hurdles in his pursuit of superstardom.

“I guess I gotta die to be a legend,” he proclaims. Machine Gun Kelly’s fiery lyricism is on fully display as he storms through three-beat switches, proving his rap skills are as adept as his rockstar abilities. The video for “PRESSURE,” directed by Sam Cahill, was shot primarily in Cleveland and features former World of Dance champions Elevated Crew.

Machine Gun Kelly - PRESSURE (Official Music Video)

On May 31, the Grammy nominated artist will take his talents on the road performing at London’s legendary Royal Albert Hall. That show kicks off a month-long concert run across Europe. His stint will conclude on July 13 in Tønsberg.

On Saturday, May 13, Platinum-selling artist Machine Gun Kelly brought his sold-out hometown Cleveland, Ohio performance from 2022’s “Mainstream Sellout Tour” to movie theaters worldwide via Trafalgar Releasing.

Directed by Sam Cahill (Hulu’s Life in Pink), the film is the first full length feature from the recently launched multimedia and music imprint Floor 13. Machine Gun Kelly: Mainstream Sellout Live from Cleveland: The Pink Era boasts a ton of hits and fan favorites from his extensive career including “Bloody Valentine,” “lonely,” “el diablo,” “my ex’s best friend,” “Till I Die,” “I Think I’m OKAY,” and more. This one night only cinema event treated fans to behind-the-scenes moments from the sold-out world tour.

In 2022, Machine Gun Kelly embarked on a massive 52 concert run across arenas in North America and Europe which concluded with a headline dominating, once in a lifetime hometown performance at FirstEnergy Stadium to a capacity crowd of 50,000. MGK’s sell-out concert marked the first and only Ohio native to sell out the largest venue in the city and home of the NFL’s Cleveland Browns.

