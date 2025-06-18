mgk Announces New Album, ‘lost americana,’ Shares Trailer

Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

mgk has announced the title of his forthcoming album: lost americana. With the release of his summer single “cliché” on May 23, mgk has been teasing the album title with a trail of online clues for fans to discover.

Available globally on August 8, lost americana is an emotionally honest new chapter that reflects on his past with help from longtime collaborators and friends SlimXX, BazeXX, and Nick Long.

The narrated trailer, which arrived alongside the announcement of the album title, captures mgk on a journey where the past is reimagined, and the future is forged on his own terms through music that celebrates beauty found in the in-between spaces. The trailer begins: “lost americana is a personal excavation of the American dream.” The trailer’s narrator adds that the album is, “a love letter to those who seek to rediscover: the dreamers, the drifters, the defiant.”

mgk - lost americana [available 8.8]

mgk has been building anticipation with a series of reimagined covers, including the Goo Goo Dolls’ classic “Iris,” Juice WRLD’s “Empty Out Your Pockets,” and Green Day’s iconic “Boulevard of Broken Dreams.”

To celebrate the announcement, on June 20, mgk will perform live on the TODAY Plaza as part of the Citi Concert Series on TODAY! Adding to the excitement, mgk recently headlined the 30th Anniversary Vans Warped Tour in Washington, DC on June 14 and is set to do the same in Orlando, FL on November 15-16.

mgk shattered genre expectations with the release of the widely acclaimed album Tickets to My Downfall in 2020. The platinum album topped the Billboard 200 and became his first No.1 effort. The album landed 18 tracks on the Hot Rock Songs chart. Platinum singles “bloody valentine” and “my ex’s best friend,” both went No.1 on the Alternative chart. His follow-up album, mainstream sellout, became his second album to hit No.1 on the Billboard 200 and was nominated for a Grammy Award for “Best Rock Album.”

Order mgk’s lost americana now.