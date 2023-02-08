Machine Gun Kelly Announces Show At London’s Royal Albert Hall

Machine Gun Kelly - Photo: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN

Machine Gun Kelly has announced a one-off show at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The punk-rock star is set to perform at the historic venue on Wednesday, May 31 ahead of a number of European festival appearances including Rock Am Ring and Pinkpop.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome MGK later this year, one of the leading artists of his generation and someone that has evolved constantly as the best artists do.”

Tickets for the upcoming show, “A Night With Machine Gun Kelly,” go on general sale at 10am GMT this Friday, February 10.

Back in November, MGK released “Taurus” featuring Naomi Wild, the feature song from the major motion picture Taurus from RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks. The movie features Machine Gun Kelly in a lead role acting under his real name, Colson Baker. He plays a rising but troubled musician searching endlessly for the inspiration to record his next song.

Taurus, written and directed by Tim Sutton’s (Donnybrook; Dark Night), starring Colson Baker (The Dirt, Good Mourning), Maddie Hasson (Malignant, We Summon The Darkness), Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory (“BMF”), Ruby Rose, Scoot McNairy (Argo, “Halt and Catch Fire”), Lil Tjay, and Naomi Wild arrived in select theaters and on demand simultaneously.

Taurus the film received acclaim with lead actor Colson Baker (MGK) receiving several key industry awards along the way including the Spotlight Award at the Newport Beach Film Festival Honors, the Discovery Award at the San Diego International Film Festival and a Spotlight Award at SCAD Savannah Film Festival. David Ehrlic of IndieWire proclaimed of Bakers performance, “he’s never been more hypnotic than he is here.”

Also in November, MGK won an AMA award for Favorite Rock Artist. Not only did his bold spiked purple Dolce & Gabbana suit grab headlines, but his stirring speech about his place in the rock world proved to be the cherry on top. “There have been some people in the rock community who have called me a tourist, but they’re wrong. I’m a rocketman,” he proclaimed.

Visit Royal Albert Hall’s official website for more information.