Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, Machine Gun Kelly Among Winners At 2022 AMAs
Swift swept the board, taking home six trophies including the prestigious ‘Artist Of The Year’ award.
Taylor Swift won all six of the categories she was nominated for at the 2022 AMAs (American Music Awards) on Sunday. The singer-songwriter took home the night’s biggest honor, Artist of the Year, as well as Favorite Female Pop Artist and Favorite Female Country Artist.
Her re-recording of 2012’s Red, Red (Taylor’s Version), won the Favorite Country Album and Favorite Pop Album prizes, while All Too Well: The Short Film won the Favorite Music Video award.
In her acceptance speech for the Favorite Pop Album accolade, Swift said, “This album is a re-recorded album, and I cannot tell you how much my re-recorded albums mean to me. I never expected or assumed they would mean anything to you, so I can’t thank you enough for caring about this album that I’m so proud of.”
The 2021 re-release of Red featured previously unheard songs, re-recorded vocals and tweaks to the musical arrangements, prompting award ceremonies to consider it on its own.
Other big AMAs winners included Beyoncé, who won Favorite Female R&B Artist and Favorite R&B Album for Renaissance; Kendrick Lamar, who was named Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist and won Favorite Hip-Hop Album for Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers; and Harry Styles, who was crowned Favorite Male Pop Artist and won Favorite Pop Song for As It Was.
The 2022 AMAs took place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.
The 2022 AMAs winners list is as follows:
Artist of the Year: Taylor Swift
New Artist of the Year: Dove Cameron
Collaboration of the Year: “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – Elton John and Dua Lipa
Favorite Touring Artist: Coldplay
Favorite Music Video: All Too Well: The Short Film – Taylor Swift
Favorite Male Pop Artist: Harry Styles
Favorite Female Pop Artist: Taylor Swift
Favorite Pop Group: BTS
Favorite Pop Album: Red (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift
Favorite Pop Song: As It Was – Harry Styles
Favorite Male Country Artist: Morgan Wallen
Favorite Female Country Artist: Taylor Swift
Favorite Country Group: Dan +Shay
Favorite Country Album: Red (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift
Favorite Country Song: “Wasted on You” – Morgan Wallen
Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist: Kendrick Lamar
Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist: Nicki Minaj
Favorite Hip-Hop Album: Mr Morale & the Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar
Favorite Hip-Hop Song: “WAIT FOR U” – Future ft. Drake and Tems
Favorite Male R&B Artist: Chris Brown
Favorite Female R&B Artist: Beyoncé
Favorite R&B Album: Renaissance – Beyoncé
Favorite R&B Song: Essence – Wizkid ft. Tems
Favorite Male Latin Artist: Bad Bunny
Favorite Female Latin Artist: Anitta
Favorite Latin Group: Yahritza Y Su Esencia
Favorite Latin Album: Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny
Favorite Latin Song: “Dos Oruguitas” – Sebastián Yatra
Favorite Rock Artist: Machine Gun Kelly
Favorite Rock Song: Beggin’ – Maneskin
Favorite Rock Album: Impera – Ghost
Favorite Inspirational Artist: for KING & COUNTRY
Favorite Gospel Artist: Tamela Mann
Favorite Dance/ Electronic Artist: Marshmello
Favorite Soundtrack: Elvis
Favorite Afrobeats Artist: Wizkid
Favorite K-Pop Artist: BTS