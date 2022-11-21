Ghost’s ‘Impera’ Earns Favorite Rock Album Honors At American Music Awards

Ghost - Photo: Marc Pfitzenreuter/Redferns

Ghost has won its first-ever American Music Award in the newly debuted Favorite Rock Album category. The critically acclaimed, chart-topping IMPERA edged out competition from Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, Machine Gun Kelly, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers to win the vote.

Featuring the Rock Radio No.1s “Call Me Little Sunshine”—recently nominated for a Best Metal Performance Grammy—and “Hunter’s Moon”—the end credits song from 2021’s No.1 R-Rated film Halloween Kills—as well as the currently climbing “Spillways,” IMPERA was released March 11, 2022 via Loma Vista Recordings.

Hailed by Rolling Stone as “an escapist rock & roll album,” IMPERA “conquered rock, metal, and the charts” (as reported by the Los Angeles Times), debuting at No.1 in a sweep of the U.S. album charts, and entering the Billboard 200 at No.2.

Produced by Klas Åhlund and mixed by Andy Wallace, IMPERA sets the most current and topical Ghost subject matter to date against a hypnotic and darkly colorful melodic backdrop, resulting in a listen like no other, yet unmistakably, quintessentially Ghost. IMPERA’s release has been supported by the “euphoric spectacle” (Rolling Stone) of the 70+ date IMPERATOUR arena tour, during which the Wall Street Journal christened Ghost “the next generation of arena stars.”

Back in September, the band released the official live video for their surprising viral smash “Mary On A Cross.” The performance footage for the Ryan Chang-directed clip was filmed on September 6 at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida during the summer 2022 leg of the band’s IMPERATOUR.

In a message shared alongside the video, the band wrote, “We wish to inform you that all good things must come to an end. Although the US Imperatour will wrap this weekend we wanted to leave you with this token of our appreciation for your continued support. Watch ‘Mary on a Cross – Live from Tampa 2022.’”

Buy or stream Impera.