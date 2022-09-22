Ghost Share Live Video For ‘Mary On A Cross’

Ghost - Photo: Marc Pfitzenreuter/Redferns

Swedish rock icons Ghost have released the official live video for their surprising viral smash “Mary On A Cross.” The performance footage for the Ryan Chang-directed clip was filmed on September 6 at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida during the summer 2022 leg of the band’s “Imperatour.”

In a message shared alongside the video, the band wrote, “We wish to inform you that all good things must come to an end. Although the US Imperatour will wrap this weekend we wanted to leave you with this token of our appreciation for your continued support. Watch ‘Mary on a Cross – Live from Tampa 2022.’”

Earlier this week, Ghost added viral sensations to their extensive resume. The band recently landed their first-ever song on Billboard’s Hot 100 Songs chart with “Mary on a Cross,” which entered at No.90.

Originally released in 2019 as a B-side, “Mary On A Cross” has been experiencing a resurgence online, going viral on TikTok after being used in a fan-made video in July.

To celebrate the revived success of the original, the Swedish rock icons released a “slowed + reverb” version of their surprise smash. The new version lends theatrics and a sense of ominous doom to the sneering, sardonic hit. The “slowed + reverb” version is also now available for creators to use on TikTok.

The track appeared in a clip on the platform that featured an edit of scenes from Stranger Things centered around characters Will Byers (played by Noah Schnapp) and Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard).

The video has since been viewed millions of times on TikTok and inspired many other users to soundtrack their videos with the song. Although there is no one trend associated with the track, creators have been setting it to videos of them transitioning between looks, celebrating Ghost’s unexpected popularity on TikTok, live clips of the band, and more.

