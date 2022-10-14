Machine Gun Kelly Hits The Road In Vibrant ‘9 Lives’ Video

Machine Gun Kelly – Photo: Sam Cahill (Courtesy of Interscope Reocrds)

Machine Gun Kelly has shared a new video for his latest single, “9 Lives,” which goes behind the scenes on his Mainstream Sellout world tour.

Directed by Sam Cahill, the visuals show every angle of the superstar’s life, from rocking out on stage to huge crowds, hanging out backstage with fellow artists like Avril Lavigne and Iann Dior, or just spending downtime with his daughter between shows.

“Thank you to the EST family and all the fans who came to the Mainstream Sellout tour,” a message reads at the end of the video, as it closes on a shot of MGK and his band posing in front of a packed crowd.

Machine Gun Kelly - 9 lives (Official Music Video)

“9 Lives” features on the “life in pink deluxe” edition of Mainstream Sellout, which was released in June. The expanded version of the hit record also features live and acoustic versions of some of its original tracks, as well as other additional songs.

His sixth studio album has also just been nominated for Favorite Rock Album at the American Music Awards 2022. MGK is also in the running for Favorite Rock Artist. The winners will be announced at the ceremony on November 20.

Last month, the star was named in the TIME 100 Next List, which honors the world’s rising stars. His tourmate Avril Lavigne penned a heartfelt tribute in honor of MGK, saying: “He’s grown in the most authentic way, starting as a rapper and evolving into one of the biggest rock stars in the world. I have a lot of respect for him and how thoughtful he is with his craft.”

Adding to his list of accomplishments this year, the mayor of Cleveland, Ohio, named August 13 “Machine Gun Kelly Day” in recognition of his achievements. The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, located in his hometown, also opened a new exhibition dedicated to MGK on the same day. The display featured several of the born-again punk rocker’s personal items – among them are his “Tickets To My Downfall” outfit and Schecter PT Model electric guitar.

