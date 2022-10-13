Drake, Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, And More Lead American Music Awards Nominations

Drake - Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Homecoming Weekend

Bad Bunny leads the 2022 American Music Awards nominations with eight, and Beyoncé, Drake, and Taylor Swift follow closely behind with six each. Additionally, The Weeknd, Adele, and Harry Styles each earned five nominations.

The winners will be announced at the awards show on Sunday, November 20, at 8 p.m. EST/PST on ABC at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Fan voting for all awards is now open via VoteAMAs.com and Twitter, except for favorite K-Pop Artist which will open on Tuesday, November 1.

In other categories, Stephanie Beatriz and the Encanto Cast are nominated in Collaboration of the Year for “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” as are Elton John and Dua Lipa for their Pnau Remix of “Cold Heart.”

Elton John and The Rolling Stones have both earned nominations for Favorite Touring Artist, and Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well” has earned a nod for Favorite Music Video.

The Weeknd and Drake both will receive looks for Favorite Male Pop Artist, alongside Bad Bunny, Ed Sheeran, and Harry Styles. In the Favorite Female Pop Artist category, Swift will be joined by Lizzo, Beyoncé, Adele, and Doja Cat.

BTS, Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, Måneskin, and OneRepublic consist of the nominees for Favorite Pop Duo or Group, and The Weeknd’s Dawn FM and Taylor Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version) are both nominated for Favorite Pop Album.

Chris Stapleton has earned a look for Favorite Male Country Artist alongside Cody Johnson, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, and Walker Hayes, and in the Female Country Artist category, Carrie Underwood and Taylor Swift appear alongside Lainey Wilson, Maren Morris, and Miranda Lambert.

Carrie Underwood appears again for Favorite Country Album, as her Denim & Rhinestones effort continues to charm fans, and Taylor Swift shows her versatility as both a pop icon and country star with a nod for Red (Taylor’s Version).

Visit the American Music Awards’ official website for more information.