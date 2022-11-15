Maroon 5 Unveil UK And European Tour Dates For 2023

Maroon 5 – Photo: Courtesy of Live Nation

Maroon 5 have announced details of a set of UK and European tour dates for 2023, including headline shows and festival appearances.

Celebrating the band’s latest album JORDI, the run will see the Adam Levine-fronted group spend almost a month on the continent, beginning in Lisbon on June 13. Across the tour, they will appear at festivals Prague Rocks, Denmark’s Tinderbox, and France’s Main Square Festival before wrapping up the dates at London’s The O2.

Tickets for the headline dates on the tour will go on sale at 10am local time on Friday (November 18) and will be available to purchase here.

The UK and European tour news comes after Maroon 5 confirmed a new Las Vegas residency for 2023. The stint will run at Dolby Live at Park MGM and will be custom-designed to give fans “an intimate concert experience in the 5,200-seat entertainment venue.”

The residency will begin on March 24 and will take place over select dates in March, April, July, and August.

JORDI, the band’s seventh studio album, was released in 2021 and features the hit singles “Nobody’s Love,” “Memories,” and “Beautiful Mistakes.” The latter features rapper Megan Thee Stallion and was the most added track on Top 40 and adult contemporary when it impacted radio, as well as charting in the Top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100, Top 40, and Adult Contemporary charts.

Buy or stream JORDI. View Maroon 5’s UK and European tour itinerary below.

Jun 13 – Lisbon, PT – Passeio Marítimo De Alges

Jun 15 – Madrid, ES – Wizink Center

Jun 16 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi

Jun 21 – Prague, CZ – Prague Rocks

Jun 23 – Odense, DK – Tinderbox

Jun 25 – Nijmengen, NL – Goffertpark

Jun 27 – Berlin, DE – Waldbühne

Jun 29 – Paris, FR – Paris La Défense Arena

Jun 30 – Arras, FR – Main Square Festival

Jul 3 – London, UK – The O2