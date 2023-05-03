Martha Reeves, Margo Price Heading To New York For 2023 Libera Awards

Martha Reeves - Photo: Monica Morgan/Getty Images

Martha Reeves will perform, and receive an Independent Icon award, at the 2023 Libera Awards in New York. The event will be hosted by comedian Hannibal Buress, who will also perform at the event, to be held at The Town Hall on W.43rd Street on June 15.

Margo Price is also confirmed for the awards, which celebrate independent artists and are described as “a night of wall-to-wall musical revue, with performers and award winners across all genres – ideal for every type of music connoisseur.”

Heatwave (Mono)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Reeves will be marking the 60th anniversary of “Heat Wave,” the Martha & the Vandellas single that was released in July 1963 and became the Motown group’s first crossover Top 5 pop hit. American saxophonist Marshall Allen, now aged 98, will also play with the Sun Ra Arkestra.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also taking part are Shemekia Copeland, Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn (with a track from their 2022 collaboration Pigments, backed by a full orchestra), Sudan Archives, Seratones, Gaby Moreno, and Tamtam, while Buress will perform with his Eshu Tune project. Ticket holders are also invited to an exclusive afterparty, with the opportunity to “network, socialize, and celebrate with friends, colleagues and industry leaders.”

Breakthrough British act Wet Leg have six Libera nominations this year, while Sudan Archives, Allison Russell, Fontaines D.C., and Soul Glo have three each. Leading up to the awards, the American Association of Independent Music (A2IM) will host Indie Week at the InterContinental New York Times Square.

A2IM GM Lisa Hresko says: “Independence isn’t about a genre – it’s about choosing your own path. The Libera Awards showcases independent music’s top talent, represented across both the amazing slate of nominees and dynamic performers. A2IM couldn’t be more excited to bring this year’s Libera Awards, traditionally an industry-only event, to the historic Town Hall to demonstrate the collective power, artistry, and community of independent music.”

Listen to uDiscover Music’s Martha & the Vandellas Best Of playlist.