Marty Stuart Returns With New Single ‘Country Star’

Marty Stuart has returned with “Country Star,” his first new single since the release of his celebrated 2017 record Way Out West.

Accompanied by stellar musicians Kenny Vaughan, Harry Stinson and Chris Scruggs–colloquially known as His Fabulous Superlatives–Stuart conjures up the honky tonk gold he’s become celebrated for over the years.

Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives - Country Star (Audio)

Back in August, the Country Music Hall of Fame inductee signed a new deal with Snakefarm, part of the Spinefarm Music Group owned by UMG. “Country Star” is his first single with the new imprint. In a distinguished recording career dating back some 44 years, it represents his first major record deal for almost a decade.

Stuart and his band recently wrapped up UK and European tour dates, alongside Sam Williams, the grandson of Hank Sr. and son of Hank Jr. Stuart and his band also had a US tour that ran from September through October.

“I like the idea of joining forces with Snakefarm,” said Stuart upon release of the news. “I am intrigued by the global mindset and the aura of musical integrity that surrounds the brand. I look forward to a long line of thrilling musical escapades in the days ahead.”

Snakefarm’s A&R Dante Bonutto adds: “As longtime supporters of the great man and his music, it’s with much pride that we welcome Marty Stuart to Snakefarm. The intention with the label has always been to shine a spotlight on the very best in roots music, its sacred traditions and values, and when it comes to an artist who lives, breathes, loves and protects these values, Marty Stuart is in a class of his own. We look forward to a long and exciting journey ahead, and we’re aware that we’ll have to spectacularly up our game on the fashion front!”

Jonas Nachsin, general manager, worldwide of Spinefarm Music Group notes: “We are thrilled to welcome Marty Stuart to our growing Snakefarm roster. It is a distinct honor to have him join the label as we expand its scope around the world.”

