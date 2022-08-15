Snakefarm Records Signs Country Music Hall Of Fame Inductee Marty Stuart

Marty Stuart - Photo: Courtesy of Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Marty Stuart has signed a new deal with Snakefarm, part of the Spinefarm Music Group owned by UMG. In a distinguished recording career dating back some 44 years, it represents his first major record deal for almost a decade.

Stuart and his band the Fabulous Superlatives are about to begin a European tour, with UK dates beginning in Leeds on August 25, the night before a London show at indigo at The O2. The British schedule includes a performance at the Long Road Festival on August 27. The tour then visits the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland. His special guest on the dates is Snakefarm/Mercury Nashville’s emerging Sam Williams, the grandson of Hank Sr. and son of Hank Jr. Stuart and his band then begin an American tour on September 23, with dates running until late October.

Draggin' Around These Chains Of Love

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“I like the idea of joining forces with Snakefarm,” says Stuart. “I am intrigued by the global mindset and the aura of musical integrity that surrounds the brand. I look forward to a long line of thrilling musical escapades in the days ahead.”

Snakefarm’s A&R Dante Bonutto adds: “As longtime supporters of the great man and his music, it’s with much pride that we welcome Marty Stuart to Snakefarm. The intention with the label has always been to shine a spotlight on the very best in roots music, its sacred traditions and values, and when it comes to an artist who lives, breathes, loves and protects these values, Marty Stuart is in a class of his own. We look forward to a long and exciting journey ahead, and we’re aware that we’ll have to spectacularly up our game on the fashion front!”

Jonas Nachsin, general manager, worldwide of Spinefarm Music Group notes: “We are thrilled to welcome Marty Stuart to our growing Snakefarm roster. It is a distinct honor to have him join the label as we expand its scope around the world.”