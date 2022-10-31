Marty Stuart, Vince Gill, Don McLean Among 2022 Inductees To Musicians Hall Of Fame

Vince Gill and his Fabulous Superlatives - Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, Vince Gill, Don McLean, and Ray Stevens are among those who will be inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame, in a special event on November 22 at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium.

Shop the best of Vince Gill’s discography on vinyl.

The celebration will be hosted by the ACM Award-winning singer-songwriter Phil Vassar and will pay tribute to some of themost revered instrumentalists, artists, producers, and engineers in music. Gill, McLean, and Stevens will be honored along with Stuart and his band, featuring Chris Scruggs, Harry Stinson, Kenny Vaughan, and Mick Conley. The producer award will go to Jim Guercio (Chicago, Blood, Sweat and Tears et al) and the Engineer Award to George Massenburg (Little Feat, Billy Joel, James Taylor, and many more).

ADVERTISEMENT

The evening will be all the more notable for live performances by Rodney Crowell, Steve Miller, Wendy Moten, and Mike Farris, with further performers to be announced soon. The ceremony and concert come in the wake of the recent passing of Musicians Hall of Fame founder Joe Chambers.

The Pilgrim (Act III)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Notes Linda Chambers, with the Musicians Hall of Fame: “We’re proud to honor Joe’s legacy by celebrating this year’s inductees with a night of vibrant live music and special performances by legendary musicians.”

A limited number of tickets for the induction ceremony and concert are on general sale here. More information about the Hall of Fame is available here.

Inductees for the Hall are nominated by current members of the American Federation of Musicians and by other music industry professionals. The newest addition to the home of the Hall of Fame, in the famous heart of downtown Nashville at 401 Gay Street, is the Grammy Museum Gallery, a 9,000-square-foot, interactive exhibit. Here, visitors can learn about every aspect of the music industry, in a display that embraces songwriting, playing instruments, singing, production, and engineering.