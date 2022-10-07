Max Drazen Traverses Digital Love On New Single ‘Blurry Pictures’

Max Drazen – Photo: Claire Schmitt (Courtesy of Capitol Records)

Max Drazen has shared his infectious new single “Blurry Pictures,” on which he examines the pitfalls of love in the digital era.

“Blurry pictures of your nights out on Instagram/Nights that I wish we had,” Drazen sings on the upbeat new track, before landing the kicker that betrays the issue with falling in love with strangers online. “Do you even know who I am?”

In a press release, the rising star explained: “The song came about because I shamelessly fell in love with a girl I’ve never met. I came across her on the explore page on Instagram. I wanted to let her know how I felt, but I’m not a huge DM person. So instead, I wrote a love letter (which became ‘Blurry Pictures’), letting her know that I wanted to be the one in the pictures on her Instagram.

“Our star-crossed love fizzled out just as quickly as it started when I realized she’s from halfway across the world and that I sadly wasn’t planning on living in Germany any time soon. Although, it did give me a pretty great song if I do say so myself.”

Blurry Pictures

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“Blurry Pictures” follows Drazen’s previous two singles, “Let Me Down Slow” and “Caffeine,” which scored him praise from the likes of PEOPLE and Earmilk, the latter of which described his voice as “sultry, but with just a touch of reminiscence and nostalgic innocence.” EUPHORIA, meanwhile, said of the artist: “Already demonstrating his skills as a lyrical tycoon with a sound that surpasses the singular categories of a typical genre, Drazen is in the ideal space to mold himself into the pop star he’s meant to be.”

Born and raised in Connecticut, Drazen’s first influences came from his parents’ record collection—Elton John and Billy Joel. As he got older, he fell in love with artists like Smino, Justin Timberlake, Jon Bellion, and Two Door Cinema Club. The pieces would connect during his junior year of high school when Drazen went over to a friend’s house and wrote his first song.

Buy or stream “Blurry Pictures.”