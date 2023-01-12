Metallica Releases Single Day Tickets For M72 Tour

Metallica - Photo: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for P+ and MTV

Metallica has announced single day tickets for their M72 World Tour. Public on sale for single day show tickets begins Friday, January 20 at 10AM Local Time.

First access to tickets will be available to Fifth Members starting Monday, January 16 at 9:00am locally in the US, Canada, and Mexico and at 10:00am locally in Europe. If you’re a Fifth Member, visit Metallica’s website to request your presale code. You will need a new one to purchase single days.

Two-day tickets for the weekend shows are still available, offering a completely unique experience: two totally different set lists with two different bands opening the show each night.

Presented worldwide by Liquid Death and Blackened American Whiskey (in North America only) and promoted by Live Nation, Metallica’s M72 world tour will see the band playing two nights in every city it visits—with each No Repeat Weekend featuring two completely different setlists and support lineups.

The M72 tour will feature a bold new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed Metallica Snake Pit to center stage for a complete 360 view of the show, as well as the I Disappear full-tour pass and the debut of discounted tickets for fans under 16 years of age. Each weekend offers a variety of Enhanced Experiences, ranging from access to a meet and greet, production and stage tour, food and beverage in the “Black Box” lounge to early entry into the venue and the aforementioned Snake Pit.

Last month, Metallica’s most streamed song on Spotify, “Enter Sandman,” surpassed the one billion streams mark. That’s rarified air, especially in the rock world, where the songs that have reached the mark are still relatively minimal.

“Enter Sandman” was initially featured on Metallica’s self-titled 1991 Black Album. The song hit No. 10 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart and crossed over to hit No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100. It has been certified as a gold physical single in the U.S. and a triple-platinum digital single. It also stands as the sixth most performed song in the band’s live history and has been covered by Motorhead, Foo Fighters, Volbeat, John 5, Apocalyptica and more.

