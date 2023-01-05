Migos’ Quavo Shares Takeoff Tribute ‘Without You’

Quavo - Photo: Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage

Migos’ Quavo has shared a tribute song to Takeoff, “Without You.” On the track, the superstar MC pays tribute to his late nephew and recording partner who was tragically killed in November in Houston. The song arrived with an accompanying music video.

Takeoff, born Kirshnik Khari Ball in Atlanta, Georgia in 1994, was 28 when he passed. The rapper, who helped change the course of rap music both in Atlanta and across the country, was shot at a bowling alley. Aforementioned Migos member Quavo was also present, though he was unharmed during the incident, which took place at 2:30am.

Quavo - WITHOUT YOU

Boxer Chris Eubank Jr. posted on Twitter, on hearing the news: “I remember @1YoungTakeoff being a very down to earth, cool dude. Can’t believe I’m having to say this again about another young black star being killed for no reason, something really has to change in the industry, it’s sickening how easy & often people are dying. RIP Takeoff.”

Takeoff was still in celebration mode at the time of his death, having just released a collaborative album with Quavo. Only Built For Infinity Links dropped on October 7 to critical and commercial acclaim, led by singles like “Nothing Changed,” “Big Stunna,” and more.

Migos emerged in Atlanta in 2008, representing a new style and sound that built upon trap music, which had become the dominant palette for rappers like T.I., Jeezy, Gucci Mane, and more. Migos quickly became celebrated for their triplet flow, which became the most popular vocal pattern in the game when the group skyrocketed to fame.

They landed their first hit in 2013 with “Versace,” which was featured on their third mixtape, “Y.R.N. (Young Rich N____s).” The song peaked at No.99 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, thanks in part to a remix performed by Drake, who took a liking to the group as soon as he heard the Zaytoven-produced track.

