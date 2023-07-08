‘Moana,’ ‘Sleeping Beauty,’ And More To Receive Vinyl Reissues For Disney’s 100th Anniversary

Artwork: Courtesy of USM

To celebrate its 100th anniversary, Disney has opened its vault to release a number of limited edition and uniquely colored vinyl albums from classic films. Those legendary records include Songs from Moana, Vaiana, Pocahontas, Sleeping Beauty, Tangled, The Princess and the Frog, and Cinderella. These beautiful reissues are the perfect addition to any Disney fan’s vinyl collection. All releases will hit stores on August 18.

Songs from Moana will be released on wave break ocean blue colored vinyl. Songs on the soundtrack include “How Far I’ll Go,” “You’re Welcome,” and more. Additionally, the alternate title for the film, Vaiana will be released on wave break ocean blue colored vinyl, too.

Look just around the riverbend to discover the beauty of the Pocahontas kaleidoscope sunset splatter vinyl. Songs from Pocahontas features classic favorites like “Listen With Your Heart,” “Colors of the Wind,” “Just Around the Riverbend,” and many, many more.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new edition of the Sleeping Beauty soundtrack will be featured on royal peach-colored vinyl. This colored vinyl features songs from the film, including the beloved favorite “Once Upon a Dream” and score from the film.

Disney also invites fans to take an adventure to new lengths with the music from the Disney animated film Tangled. This stargazer lily and ivory-colored vinyl features favorite songs, including “When Will My Life Begin?,” “I See the Light,” and others.

Disney will also be releasing the soundtrack for the fan-favorite film The Princess and the Frog. Dig a little deeper and discover the magic of the music of the film on zesty lemon-yellow colored vinyl. The album includes songs like “Almost There,” “Down in New Orleans,” and plenty of others.

The famed studio will also be unveiling a new soundtrack for the Disney Classic Animated film Cinderella. This polished marble-colored vinyl features “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes” and others.

Additionally, a new edition of Mulan will be released on ruby red and obsidian-colored vinyl. It features favorites “I’ll Make a Man Out of You,” “Reflection,” and others.

Lastly, the company will be releasing Songs from Beauty and the Beast. This canary yellow-colored vinyl features classic favorites from the Disney Classic Animated film, including “Belle,” “Be Our Guest,” and “Beauty and the Beast.”

Shop all of the classic Disney soundtrack titles on vinyl.