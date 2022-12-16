Morray Returns With Introspective New Single ‘Da Rant’

Morray - Photo: Gary Miller/Getty Images

Breakout singer-rapper Morray has returned with the unfiltered new single “DA RANT.” The track arrives via Pick Six Records/Interscope Records.

The brutally honest song doubles as a recap of the rising star’s rough-and-tumble upbringing and a statement of intent about his future. “DA RANT” is accompanied by a suitably candid video, which is composed of behind-the-scenes footage.

Morray - Da Rant [Official Music Video]

Morray kicks off “DA RANT” by addressing his past. “Was running wit the wrong crowd,” the North Carolina MC raps over propulsive beats and searing synths. “Young, dumb, mad, loud — time past me by when I was sitting on that green mile.” After turning his life around, however, the hitmaker is optimistic about his future. “Nas, Biggie, Jay Z, man, I need that kinda stamp,” Morray spits, “Tyson Floyd and Ali, I’m tryna be that kinda champ.”

The overwhelming personal nature of “DA RANT” is captured by the video, which shows snippets of Morray’s life as he hangs out in the studio, greets friends and strangers in his community, and lights up the stage. The track arrives on the heels of “Broken Vows” and “Letter To Myself,” another harrowing look at his past. Both singles continue what has been a remarkable 2022 Morray including not just new music, but sold-out tour dates and awards recognition.

Other 2022 highlights include the Southside-produced “Ticket” and “Momma’s Love” as well as the poignant “Still Here” featuring Cordae. Morray also attended his first Grammy Awards this year, where he earned nominations for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for J. Cole’s “m y l i f e” (also featuring 21 Savage).

Those Grammy nominations are the culmination of a meteoric rise that started with “Quicksand,” a Gold-certified hit that reached the Billboard Hot 100, from his critically acclaimed debut album Street Sermons. Morray joined J. Cole on The Off-Season Tour and was a standout performer at Dreamville Fest. He also performed at Fayetteville’s Juneteenth Jubilee, marking his first-ever performance as a headliner in his hometown.

Buy or stream “DA RANT.”