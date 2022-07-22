Mozzy Releases New Album ‘Survivor’s Guilt’

Mozzy - Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Critically acclaimed Sacramento rapper Mozzy has released his emotionally wrenching new album, Survivor’s Guilt, via Mozzy Records/CMG/Interscope Records. The veteran MC’s newest studio album finds him processing the trauma he’s lived through.

Like all of Mozzy’s music, Survivor’s Guilt is colored by the unthinkable—crooked cops and jealous enemies, opportunities that seem too good to be true and the ones that really are. And, as its title implies, the record finds Mozzy wracked with guilt over the things he can no longer change. But rather than stew over what-ifs, he channels this into a new resolve.

The artist is similarly determined to be an agent of change on the Roddy Ricch-assisted “Real One,” which finds the collaborators exorcizing demons. While the tone is often hard-hitting, Mozzy also knows how to have a little fun. Take the recent single, “In My Face,” a strip-club anthem featuring YG, 42 Dugg, and Saweetie. Other featured artists include longtime collaborators like his twin brother, E Mozzy, on the stellar “What You Hollin” and his CMG family Yo Gotti, EST Gee, 42Dugg and Blac Youngsta.

Raised in the Oak Park section of Sacramento, Mozzy spent the 2010s establishing a reputation as one of the sharpest songwriters and most convincing vocalists in modern hip-hop. His calling card is a willingness to reveal what other artists obscure: the physical and spiritual pain he’s suffered, the grisliness of the scenes he’s witnessed, and the darkest fears that still cloud his mind.

Survivor’s Guilt follows last year’s Untreated Trauma, which reached No.19 on the Billboard 200. Mixtapes like 2015’s one-two punch of Bladadah and Yellow Tape Activities, coupled with studio efforts like 2017’s 1 Up Top Ahk, have made Mozzy one of the most psychologically engaged writers working in any medium today. Survivor’s Guilt is his most expansive release yet, allowing Mozzy to showcase the full breadth of his artistry, documenting injustice and celebrating good times with equal enthusiasm.

