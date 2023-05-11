My Morning Jacket Announces Fall Headlining Tour

My Morning Jacket - Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

My Morning Jacket has announced plans for an upcoming North American headlining tour. The fall run begins October 17 at Toronto, ON’s historic Massey Hall and then continues through a three-night stand at Chicago, IL’s Chicago Theatre on November 9-11. Special guests will be announced soon.

In addition, the tour will be highlighted by a series of very special shows celebrating the 20th anniversary of MMJ’s classic third studio album, It Still Moves, set for New York City’s Beacon Theatre (October 19), Atlanta, GA’s Fox Theatre (November 3), and Chicago, IL’s Chicago Theatre (November 9).

Members of My Morning Jacket’s One Big Family fan club on Medallion will have first access to presale tickets. Free registration is available now through Monday, May 15 at 9:00 am (ET) exclusively at the official One Big Family website.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spotify and local presales begin Wednesday, May 17 at 10:00 am (local) and continue through 10:00 pm (local). All remaining tickets will be released to the general public on Friday, May 19 at 10:00 am (local). For complete details and ticket availability, visit My Morning Jacket’s official website. VIP tickets will also be available.

Meanwhile, My Morning Jacket is currently poised to embark on an upcoming US headline tour, getting underway May 14 at Mobile, AL’s Saenger Theatre and then continuing through a two-night return to Morrison, CO’s famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre that includes a special It Still Moves 20th anniversary show on August 25.

Special guests include Jaime Wyatt (May 14-15, June 23-24), Wilderado (June 15-21), Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe (June 26-30), Katie Pruitt (July 29-30), and M. Ward (August 15-16, 22-26).

The upcoming North American tour continues a non-stop live schedule for My Morning Jacket that includes headline shows in the UK and Europe, festival appearances at Guadalajara, Mexico’s Corona Capital Guadalajara (May 20), Barcelona, Spain’s Primavera Sound (June 3), Porto, Portugal’s Primavera Sound (June 9), Madrid, Spain’s Primavera Sound (June 10), Manchester, TN’s Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival (June 17), Scranton, PA’s Peach Music Festival (July 1), Memphis, TN’s Mempho Music Festival (September 30), and a three-night run alongside Fleet Foxes set to visit Berkeley, CA’s Greek Theatre (August 18-19) and Los Angeles, CA’s historic Hollywood Bowl (August 20).

Visit My Morning Jacket’s official website for more information.