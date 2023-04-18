The Black Crowes, My Morning Jacket, And More Set For Mempho Music Festival

The Black Crowes - Photo: Maggie Friedman/Variety via Getty Images

The sixth annual Mempho Music Festival is set return to Radians Amphitheater at Memphis Botanic Garden September 29-October 1 featuring headliners The Black Crowes, My Morning Jacket, and Turnpike Troubadours.

Organizers are proud to share the full 2023 lineup, which includes Ween, Lake Street Dive, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Band of Horses, Tash Sultana, Dinosaur Jr., and over a dozen other artists covering the gamut of rock, country, blues, jam music, and soul.

Having played host to some of the biggest names in entertainment today including The Black Keys, Brandi Carlile, Beck, Post Malone, Widespread Panic, The Raconteurs, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Wilco, and more, Mempho Fest continues to assert itself as a can’t miss spectacle for music lovers. Recognized by Billboard Magazine as “one of the premiere Southeast music festivals for Americana, rock and blues music,” the annual celebration attracts upwards of 30,000 patrons per year.

ADVERTISEMENT

New for 2023, Mempho Fest is pleased to announce the addition of the Overton Park Shell Stage, presenting emerging acts like Aquarian Blood and The Runaway Grooms, as well as a sacred soul revue curated by Memphis-based record label Bible & Tire Recording Co. and featuring Dedicated Men of Zion and Faith & Harmony. Festival goers can also look forward to the return of silent disco in the eye-catching Incendia Dome, plus non-stop music on the Adams Keegan Stage and secondary stages.

This year, Mempho Fest has once again teamed up with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital as its charitable partner and beneficiary. The Memphis-based treatment facility is a leading resource and support center for families affected by childhood cancer and other illnesses, providing first-rate care to patients regardless of income status. Early Bird advance price tickets for Mempho Music Festival 2023 were announced in December and are now sold out.

Visit Mempho Music Festival’s official website for more information.