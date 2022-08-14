Lake Street Dive Share Cover Of The Pointer Sisters’ ‘Automatic’

Lake Street Dive - Photo: Tom Cooper/Getty Images for SeriesFest

Lake Street Dive have shared their sultry version of The Pointer Sisters’ 80s synth-pop classic, “Automatic.”

It’s the second release from the band’s upcoming 6-track covers EP, Fun Machine: The Sequel, available digitally and on CD and cassette September 9, 2022, via Fantasy Records.

Lake Street Dive - Automatic (The Pointer Sisters cover) - [Official Audio] Visualizer

The Pointer Sisters’ funky “Automatic,” (written by Brock Walsh and Mark Goldenberg) was a Top 5 Billboard smash in 1984, one of the most beloved and influential dance hits of the decade.

Lake Street Dive collectively described their enthusiasm for “Automatic”: “This song has everything. It bridges the gap between outright disco and the synthesizer fantasias of the decade. This song is everything-80s all swirled together in a funky morass of undeniable grooviness. It bops, it rocks, it claps, and it slaps. There’s no way to control—it’s totally automatic.”

“Automatic” follows Lake Street Dive’s first offering from Fun Machine: The Sequel, a sublime take on Bonnie Raitt’s “Nick Of Time,” released last month.

For Lake Street Dive, vocalist Rachael Price; bassist/background vocalist, Bridget Kearney; drummer/background vocalist, Mike Calabrese; and keyboardist/vocalist, Akie Bermiss, the prospect of covering some of their favorite songs in the studio isn’t merely an exercise in breathless adoration. It’s an opportunity for artful re-invention, a way to acknowledge their inspirations while also advancing their own musical foundation, all in hopes of inspiring a new generation of fans along the way.

On Fun Machine: The Sequel, they do just that–spinning these carefully chosen and beloved songs to new places in their own, entirely original way.

The band described the new EP: “Imagine you walk into your favorite local dive bar and Lake Street Dive is on stage, doing our regular weekly gig for $5 a head. These are the songs we’d be covering there and how we’d be playing them. Some deep cuts, some sentimental favorites and some (hopefully) epic crowd pleasers.”

