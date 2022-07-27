Lake Street Dive Share Performance Of Bonnie Raitt’s ‘Nick Of Time’

Lake Street Dive - Photo: Tom Cooper/Getty Images for SeriesFest

In celebration of their recently announced new covers EP, Fun Machine: The Sequel, Lake Street Dive have released a performance video for the EP’s first single, a fresh take on Bonnie Raitt’s “Nick of Time.”

In May of 2012, a largely unknown group of musicians from New England stood on a street corner in Boston, Massachusetts and performed a brilliantly syncopated, imaginative cover of the Jackson 5 classic “I Want You Back.” It went viral. Now, a full decade later, that band, Lake Street Dive, has returned to the very same spot for another enchanting live performance video—a sublime take of the aforementioned Raitt single.

Lake Street Dive plays "Nick of Time" On a Boston Sidewalk

In a collective statement, Lake Street Dive said: “10 years ago, we set up our instruments on a Boston street corner and played one of our favorite cover songs in front of one microphone, with our buddy @10xgreg behind the camera. Very unexpectedly this simple, unadorned representation of how we make music together ended up resonating with millions of people world-wide and completely changing our lives!!! In celebration of that 10-year anniversary, we decided to go back to that same street corner and play another one of our favorite cover songs, “Nick of Time” by the one and only Bonnie Raitt! Simple, unadorned, straight from the heart! Hope you enjoy!!!”

For Lake Street Dive, vocalist Rachael Price; bassist/background vocalist, Bridget Kearney; drummer/background vocalist, Mike Calabrese; and keyboardist/vocalist, Akie Bermiss, the prospect of covering some of their favorite songs in the studio isn’t merely an exercise in breathless adoration. It’s an opportunity for artful re-invention, a way to acknowledge their inspirations while also advancing their own musical foundation⎯all in hopes of inspiring a new generation of fans along the way. On Fun Machine: The Sequel, they do just that—spinning these carefully chosen and beloved songs to new places in their own, entirely original way.

