SIGN UP
ADVERTISEMENT

Lake Street Dive Share Performance Of Bonnie Raitt’s ‘Nick Of Time’

‘Fun Machine: The Sequel’ is out September 9 via Fantasy Records.

Published on

Lake Street Dive - Photo: Tom Cooper/Getty Images for SeriesFest
Lake Street Dive - Photo: Tom Cooper/Getty Images for SeriesFest

In celebration of their recently announced new covers EP, Fun Machine: The Sequel, Lake Street Dive have released a performance video for the EP’s first single, a fresh take on Bonnie Raitt’s “Nick of Time.”

In May of 2012, a largely unknown group of musicians from New England stood on a street corner in Boston, Massachusetts and performed a brilliantly syncopated, imaginative cover of the Jackson 5 classic “I Want You Back.” It went viral. Now, a full decade later, that band, Lake Street Dive, has returned to the very same spot for another enchanting live performance video—a sublime take of the aforementioned Raitt single.

Lake Street Dive plays "Nick of Time" On a Boston Sidewalk

Click to load video

In a collective statement, Lake Street Dive said: “10 years ago, we set up our instruments on a Boston street corner and played one of our favorite cover songs in front of one microphone, with our buddy @10xgreg behind the camera. Very unexpectedly this simple, unadorned representation of how we make music together ended up resonating with millions of people world-wide and completely changing our lives!!! In celebration of that 10-year anniversary, we decided to go back to that same street corner and play another one of our favorite cover songs, “Nick of Time” by the one and only Bonnie Raitt! Simple, unadorned, straight from the heart! Hope you enjoy!!!”

For Lake Street Dive, vocalist Rachael Price; bassist/background vocalist, Bridget Kearney; drummer/background vocalist, Mike Calabrese; and keyboardist/vocalist, Akie Bermiss, the prospect of covering some of their favorite songs in the studio isn’t merely an exercise in breathless adoration. It’s an opportunity for artful re-invention, a way to acknowledge their inspirations while also advancing their own musical foundation⎯all in hopes of inspiring a new generation of fans along the way. On Fun Machine: The Sequel, they do just that—spinning these carefully chosen and beloved songs to new places in their own, entirely original way.

Pre-order Fun Machine: The Sequel.

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular
Sam Smith Photo: Gary Miller/WireImage
Sam Smith, Lil Baby & Gunna, And Summer Walker: Currently Trending Songs
Death Of The 50s
Death Of The 60s: The Dream Was Over, But The Music Lives On
One Love How Reggae Music Inspired The World
One Love: How Reggae Music Inspired The World
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top