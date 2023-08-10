Nas Shares Music Video For ‘Motion’

Nas - Photo: Richard Bord/Getty Images

Nas has shared a music video for “Motion,” one of many standout songs from his new album Magic 2. Starring Nas, the official music video was directed by Kid Art.

Magic 2 marks Nas’s fifth album with longtime collaborator Hit-Boy via Mass Appeal. Magic 2 features 10 brand new tracks including new song “Office Hours” featuring 50 Cent and bonus track “One Mic, One Gun” featuring 21 Savage.

Nas - Motion (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Magic comprised of nine new tracks, including “Wave Gods,” a collaboration with A$AP Rocky and DJ Premier. Nas had previously spoken about making a third album with Hit-Boy, who he has referred to as his “Quincy Jones”, shortly after the release of King’s Disease II. At the time, he had said that while they had no plans to collaborate again, he wouldn’t rule it out if the time and the idea was right. “I feel like the next thing I do, if I was to work with Hit-Boy on the next thing I do, I think that we might do something that was going to be magical,” he commented.

ADVERTISEMENT

Back in March, Nas unveiled a music video for “30,” which is featured on King’s Diseases III. The visual arrived after a stirring performance at Madison Square Garden on February 24 to celebrate his collaborative King’s Disease trilogy, which were also produced with Hit-Boy.

Directed by Sarah McColgan, the black-and-white visual is both simple and effective. In an empty warehouse, Nas raps, “A divine creature, ran through dimes, divas/ I turned blocks to beaches/ By the time you see us, we just turned tides even.” Watch the video below.

Recently, Nas was inducted into Billboard’s Hip-Hop Hall of Fame at their R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players event on Tuesday, August 8, alongside Lil Wayne, becoming the first ever inductees into the newfound Hall of Fame.

In other Nas news, due to high demand, the artist’s co-headlining NY State of Mind Tour with Wu-Tang Clan is coming back to North America beginning September 20 in Nashville, TN, before wrapping in Highland, CA on October 22.

Buy or stream Magic 2.