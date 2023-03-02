Nas Unveils Black-And White Video For ‘30’

Nas - Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Nas has unveiled a music video for “30,” which is featured on King’s Diseases III. The visual arrives after a stirring performance at Madison Square Garden on Friday, February 24 to celebrate his collaborative King’s Disease trilogy with Hit-Boy.

Directed by Sarah McColgan, the black-and-white visual is both simple and effective. In an empty warehouse, Nas raps, “A divine creature, ran through dimes, divas/ I turned blocks to beaches/ By the time you see us, we just turned tides even.” Watch the video below.

Nas - 30 (Official Video)

Last week, the Queensbridge icon and Wu-Tang Clan announced a 2023 co-headlining run titled N.Y. State of Mind Tour, which will be hitting multiple continents this year.

Produced by Live Nation, the 32-date global tour kicks off Tuesday, May 9 in Auckland, New Zealand at Spark Arena, with additional stops across New Zealand, Australia, North America, and Europe before wrapping up on Sunday, October 22 at Yaamava Theatre in Highland, CA.

The 2023 tour comes on the heels of the sold out 2022 N.Y. State of Mind Tour run that hit 25+ cities last year, including an iconic show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The tour was also recently nominated for Pollstar’s 2022 Hip Hop Tour of The Year.

For North American shows, ickets will be available beginning with American Express Early Access on Tuesday, February 28 in select North American markets. Additional presales will be available throughout the week before the general onsale starting Friday, March 3 at 9am local time.

For European shows, tickets will be available beginning with an artist presale on Tuesday, February 28 at 9am local time. Additional presales will be available throughout the week before the general onsale starts Friday, March 3rd at 9am local time.

In other Nas news, he also recently recruited 21 Savage for a collaborative new song, “One Mic, One Gun,” which blends the title of the classic Nas song “One Mic” with Savage’s penchant for referencing weapons on his songs. 21 kicks off the track, rapping, “Ain’t no back and forth, ain’t no left or right/I got King’s Disease but I move like a knight/ Rappers bandwagon tryna get some likes/ I do it for the fam’, never for the hype.”

