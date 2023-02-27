Wu-Tang Clan And Nas Announce ‘N.Y. State Of Mind’ Global Tour

Nas and Ghostface Killah of Wu-Tang Clan - Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas have announced the 2023 co-headlining run of their N.Y. State of Mind Tour, which will be hitting multiple continents this year.

Produced by Live Nation, the 32-date global tour kicks off Tuesday, May 9 in Auckland, New Zealand at Spark Arena, with additional stops across New Zealand, Australia, North America, and Europe before wrapping up on Sunday, October 22 at Yaamava Theatre in Highland, CA.

The 2023 tour comes on the heels of the sold out 2022 N.Y. State of Mind Tour run that hit 25+ cities last year, including an iconic show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The tour was also recently nominated for Pollstar’s 2022 Hip Hop Tour of The Year.

ADVERTISEMENT

For North American shows, ickets will be available beginning with American Express Early Access on Tuesday, February 28 in select North American markets. Additional presales will be available throughout the week before the general onsale starting Friday, March 3 at 9am local time.

For European shows, tickets will be available beginning with an artist presale on Tuesday, February 28 at 9am local time. Additional presales will be available throughout the week before the general onsale starts Friday, March 3rd at 9am local time.

Visit Ticketmaster for more information.

2023 N.Y. State Of Mind Tour Dates:

Australia and New Zealand

Tue May 9 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena

Fri May 12 – Brisbane, AU – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Sat May 13 – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena

Sun May 14 – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena

Europe:

Fri June 2 – Stockholm, SE – Avicii Arena

Sat June 3 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

Mon June 5 – Berlin, DE – Parkbuhne Wuhlheide

Tues June 6 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

Wed June 7 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Fri June 9 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena

Mon June 12 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Tue June 13 – London, UK – The O2

North America:

Wed Sep 20 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Fri Sep 22 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

Sat Sep 23 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

Sun Sep 24 – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^

Tue Sep 26 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Wed Sep 27 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Fri Sep 29 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Sun Oct 01 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Mon Oct 02 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

Wed Oct 04 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Sat Oct 07 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Sun Oct 08 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Tue Oct 10 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

Fri Oct 13 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Sat Oct 14 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Mon Oct 16 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Tue Oct 17 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Wed Oct 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Oct 21 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sun Oct 22 – Highland, CA – Yaamava Theatre*