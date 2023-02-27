Wu-Tang Clan And Nas Announce ‘N.Y. State Of Mind’ Global Tour
The run kicks off May 9 in New Zealand.
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas have announced the 2023 co-headlining run of their N.Y. State of Mind Tour, which will be hitting multiple continents this year.
Produced by Live Nation, the 32-date global tour kicks off Tuesday, May 9 in Auckland, New Zealand at Spark Arena, with additional stops across New Zealand, Australia, North America, and Europe before wrapping up on Sunday, October 22 at Yaamava Theatre in Highland, CA.
The 2023 tour comes on the heels of the sold out 2022 N.Y. State of Mind Tour run that hit 25+ cities last year, including an iconic show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The tour was also recently nominated for Pollstar’s 2022 Hip Hop Tour of The Year.
For North American shows, ickets will be available beginning with American Express Early Access on Tuesday, February 28 in select North American markets. Additional presales will be available throughout the week before the general onsale starting Friday, March 3 at 9am local time.
For European shows, tickets will be available beginning with an artist presale on Tuesday, February 28 at 9am local time. Additional presales will be available throughout the week before the general onsale starts Friday, March 3rd at 9am local time.
Visit Ticketmaster for more information.
2023 N.Y. State Of Mind Tour Dates:
Australia and New Zealand
Tue May 9 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena
Fri May 12 – Brisbane, AU – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Sat May 13 – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena
Sun May 14 – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena
Europe:
Fri June 2 – Stockholm, SE – Avicii Arena
Sat June 3 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
Mon June 5 – Berlin, DE – Parkbuhne Wuhlheide
Tues June 6 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
Wed June 7 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
Fri June 9 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena
Mon June 12 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
Tue June 13 – London, UK – The O2
North America:
Wed Sep 20 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Fri Sep 22 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live
Sat Sep 23 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place
Sun Sep 24 – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^
Tue Sep 26 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Wed Sep 27 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Fri Sep 29 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
Sun Oct 01 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Mon Oct 02 – Laval, QC – Place Bell
Wed Oct 04 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
Sat Oct 07 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
Sun Oct 08 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Tue Oct 10 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre
Fri Oct 13 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
Sat Oct 14 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
Mon Oct 16 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Tue Oct 17 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Wed Oct 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Oct 21 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sun Oct 22 – Highland, CA – Yaamava Theatre*