Never Broke Again Shares ‘Green Flag Activity Vol.2’ Compilation

Never Broke Again Collective, ‘Green Flag Activity Vol.2’ - Photo: Courtesy of Motown Records

YoungBoy Never Broke Again and his Never Broke Again collective return today with their latest compilation, Green Flag Activity Vol. 2.

YoungBoy NBA’s Green Flag Activity Vol. 2 is the fifth compilation from YoungBoy’s Never Broke Again collective, following last year’s Green Flag Activity, 2021’s Never Broke Again: The Compilation Vol. 1, 2020’s Ain’t Too Long 2, and 2017’s Extortion Season.

This is the second installment of the Green Flag Activity project as YoungBoy Never Broke Again looks to expand the Never Broke Again compilation, and features Lil Dump and their newest signee, Vontina, among others. Also on the compilation are two YoungBoy tracks titled “Slump” and “I Need To Know.”

It’s been an exciting time for fans of YoungBoy. In May, the MC returned with his new mixtape RICHE$T OPP via Never Broke Again/Motown Records. To celebrate the new project upon release, YoungBoy shared a music video for one of the many standout cuts on the mixtape, “B___h Let’s Do It.”

YoungBoy Never Broke Again also made history in April by becoming the first artist–of all genres–to tally 100 career Hot 100 hits. With more than 30 billion total streams and 109 RIAA-certified releases including three platinum or double platinum albums, NBA YoungBoy is one of the most listened to artists in the world, and his April release of Don’t Try This At Home marked his 6th full-length studio album to add to his canon.

The album reached No.1 on US Apple Music and No.1 on Top R&B and HipHop charts. It is YoungBoy’s 14th US top-10 album. The album boasts features from Post Malone and The Kid LAROI, in addition to the singles “WTF” featuring Nicki Minaj and “RearView” featuring Mariah the Scientist.

YoungBoy was the third most-streamed artist in the United States last year (according to Luminate), behind Drake and Taylor Swift, and currently sits at No.1 on YouTube’s Top Artists page.

Buy or stream Green Flag Activity Vol. 2.