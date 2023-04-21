YoungBoy Never Broke Again Gets Introspective On New Project ‘Don’t Try This At Home’

YoungBoy Never Broke Again - Photo: Courtesy of Never Broke Again/Motown Records

Louisiana rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again has released his mega-anticipated new album, Don’t Try This At Home via Never Broke Again/Motown Records. YoungBoy Never Broke Again is now one song away from earning 100 charting hits on the Hot 100. He will become the youngest artist to ever reach this milestone.

The album boasts features from Post Malone and The Kid LAROI (watch the video below), in addition to the recently released singles “WTF” featuring Nicki MinajMo and “RearView” featuring Mariah the Scientist. With more than 30 billion total streams and 109 RIAA-certified releases including three platinum or double platinum albums, NBA YoungBoy is one of the most listened to artists in the world, and Don’t Try This At Home marks his sixth full-length studio album to add to his canon.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Ft The Kid LAROI, Post Malone - What You Say [Official Music Video]

YoungBoy was the third most-streamed artist in the United States last year (according to Luminate), behind Drake and Taylor Swift, and currently sits at No.1 on YouTube’s Top Artists page.

The 33-track LP finds him firing on all cylinders, masterfully wielding his off-kilter signature flow, dipping in and out of incisive verses and infectious melodies.

2023 has been a typically prolific year for the 23-year-old rapper, who only dropped his previous project, I Rest My Case, in January. That album became YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s fifth consecutive top 10 hit on the Billboard 200 when it debuted at No.9. YoungBoy NBA is particularly dominant on YouTube where he is the No.1 most-streamed artist of all time across all genres, with more than 12 billion views.

Recently covering Billboard’s Power 100 issue, YoungBoy notes in the cover story that he is looking forward to change with this album, stating, “I am very curious of the person who I shall become.” Also in 2023, YoungBoy Never Broke Again was voted as The People’s Champ by readers for the XXL Awards. The Source cited him among the “Top 5 Hip-Hop Artists of 2022,” going on to call him “one of the most prolific rappers on the planet.”

