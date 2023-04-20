Post Malone Breaks Record For Most Diamond-Certified Singles For Any Artist

Post Malone – Photo: Courtesy of Republic Records

Post Malone has broken the record for the most RIAA diamond-certified singles from any artist, with three newly certified records.

The star now has eight diamond-certified records with the recent additions of “Circles,” “Better Now,” and “I Fall Apart.” The fresh certifications mean he has now surpassed the previous record-holder, Bruno Mars, who has six diamond-certified songs.

As well as breaking the record, Post is now also tied for the highest-platinum-certified single of all time. His track “Sunflower (feat. Swae Lee),” which featured on the Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse soundtrack, is currently 17x platinum-certified.

To celebrate the humongous feat, the rapper will release a new compilation on Friday (April 21), dubbed The Diamond Collection. It will feature all of his diamond-certified singles in addition to his latest release, “Chemical.” That new track is the first song to be taken from Post’s upcoming fifth album and one of the most anticipated records of 2023.

“You break me, then I break my rules/ Last time was the last time too,” he sings on the track. “It’s f____d up, I know, but I’m still/ Outside of the party, smokin’ in the car with you.”

Meanwhile, the star is set to kick off the long-awaited European leg of his “Twelve Carat Tour,” where he will be joined by special guest Rae Sremmurd. The 13-date run will begin at Oslo’s Telenor Arena on Saturday (April 22) and make stops in Stockholm, Copenhagen, Antwerp, Zurich, Cologne, London, Dublin, Glasgow, Birmingham, and Manchester.

It will then wrap up in Amsterdam at the Ziggo Dome on May 19. You can find Post’s full tour dates and any remaining tickets on the star’s official website.

Buy or stream “Chemical.”

The Diamond Collection tracklist:

1. White Iverson

2. Congratulations (feat. Quavo)

3. I Fall Apart

4. Rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)

5. Psycho (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

6. Better Now

7. Sunflower (with Swae Lee)

8. Circles

9. Chemical