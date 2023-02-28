Post Malone Announces European ‘Twelve Carat Tour’ Dates

Post Malone - Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella

Post Malone has announced the long-awaited European leg of his ‘Twelve Carat Tour’ with special guest Rae Sremmurd. Produced by Live Nation, the 13-date run kicks off on April 22 at Oslo’s Telenor Arena, making stops in Stockholm, Copenhagen, Antwerp, Zurich, Cologne, London, Dublin, Glasgow, Birmingham and Manchester before wrapping up in Amsterdam at the Ziggo Dome on May 19. Post will bring his elaborate production setup of incredible lighting effects, pyro and multi-platform stages seen on his North American run to cities across Europe.

2022 saw Post embark on a 38-city trek across the U.S. and Canada, as an exhilarating celebration of Post Malone’s recently released, critically-acclaimed, fourth full-length album, Twelve Carat Toothache [Mercury Records/Republic Records]. With support from Roddy Ricch on select dates, each night’s packed setlist featured hits like “Reputation”, “I Like You (A Happier Song)”, and “Cooped Up” from the new album as well as fan-favourites like “Rockstar”, “Congratulations”, and “Better Now”. Each song featured a delicate precision of visual and auditory senses being triggered simultaneously through each unique production element.

Tickets will be available starting with local presales from Wednesday, March 1 at 12pm local time. The general on sale for Twelve Carat Tour will start Friday, 3 March at 12pm local time through the Live Nation website.

POST MALONE: TWELVE CARAT TOUR 2023 EUROPEAN DATES:

Saturday April 22, 2023: Norway, Oslo, Telenor Arena

Tuesday April 25, 2023: Sweden, Stockholm, Avicii Arena*

Wednesday April 26, 2023: Denmark, Copenhagen, Royal Arena*

Friday April 28, 2023: Belgium, Antwerp, Sportpaleis*

Sunday April 30, 2023: Switzerland, Zurich, Hallenstadion*

Monday, May 1 2023: Germany, Cologne, Lanxess Arena*

Thursday May 4, 2023: UK, London, The O2*

Saturday 6 May 6, 2023: UK, London, The O2*

Tuesday, May 9, 2023: Ireland, Dublin, 3Arena*

Saturday May 13, 2023: UK, Glasgow, OVO Hydro*

Sunday May 14, 2023: UK, Birmingham, Resorts World Arena*

Tuesday May 16, 2023: UK, Manchester, AO Arena*

Friday May 19, 2023: Netherlands, Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome*

*With Support from Rae Sremmurd.

