Post Malone Announces ‘Twelve Carat Tour’ After Parties

Post Malone - Photo: Wagner Meier/Getty Images

Following select nights after Post Malone’s Twelve Carat Tour, the GRAMMY Award-nominated 3x diamond-certified artist along with manager and entrepreneur Dre London are bringing fans together for an official tour after party, hosted by none other than Don Londrés.

The 20 nights featuring multiple special guests will take over some of the hottest cities across North America including Chicago, Toronto, Boston, New York, Nashville, Austin, Los Angeles, and many more. Guests must be 21+ to attend, except in Canada where events are 19+ to attend. Tickets are on-sale now via Live Nation.

Last month, Amazon, in collaboration with Freevee, released a new documentary on Post Malone, entitled Runaway.

The official synopsis reads, “In September 2019, one of the most influential artists of his generation embarked on a 37-date tour in North America. Filmed before Covid-19 ground the world to a halt, the film reveals exclusive and unforgettable backstage access, live performances, intimate interviews and peels back the curtain of Post Malone’s world, taking viewers into the heart of this legendary tour.”

Post released the first trailer for the film at the end of July. “Sometimes I feel like I’m not a real person. I’m a goofy kid, I like to have fun, but it’s awesome that people still want to hear what’s next…the evolution,” Post says during an interview featured in the trailer. “I make this music for everybody else, but everybody gives the same feeling back.”

Post Malone: Runaway is directed by Hector Dockrill, and written and produced by Sam Bridger and Casey Engelhardt. It’s being produced by the Vice-owned Pulse Films.

“I already knew Post Malone was a force before going on tour. But then, after spending time with him, unfiltered, close, and personal, I very quickly realized he’s unlike anything the world has seen before,” said Dockrill in a statement. ‘He’s a polymath, loyal to his art, a true ‘rock star’.

Visit Live Nation’s official website for more information.