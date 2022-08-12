Amazon Releases New Documentary On Post Malone, ‘Runaway’

Post Malone - Photo: Steve Jennings/WireImage

Amazon, in collaboration with Freevee, has released a new documentary on Post Malone, entitled Runaway.

The official synopsis reads, “In September 2019, one of the most influential artists of his generation embarked on a 37-date tour in North America. Filmed before Covid-19 ground the world to a halt, the film reveals exclusive and unforgettable backstage access, live performances, intimate interviews and peels back the curtain of Post Malone’s world, taking viewers into the heart of this legendary tour.”

Post Malone: Runaway (Official Trailer)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Post released the first trailer for the film at the end of last month. “Sometimes I feel like I’m not a real person. I’m a goofy kid, I like to have fun, but it’s awesome that people still want to hear what’s next…the evolution,” Post says during an interview featured in the trailer. “I make this music for everybody else, but everybody gives the same feeling back.”

Post Malone: Runaway is directed by Hector Dockrill, and written and produced by Sam Bridger and Casey Engelhardt. It’s being produced by the Vice-owned Pulse Films.

“I already knew Post Malone was a force before going on tour. But then, after spending time with him, unfiltered, close, and personal, I very quickly realized he’s unlike anything the world has seen before,” said Dockrill in a statement. ‘He’s a polymath, loyal to his art, a true ‘rock star’.

“Being on tour with Post is like every emotion hitting you at once, it’s intense, and it’s wild, and our vision was to pull fans into the experience just enough to get a glimpse of this, while leaving the rest to the imagination.”

Post Malone released his fourth studio album, Twelve Carat Toothache, in June after previewing it with The Weeknd collaboration “One Right Now” in 2021 and the Roddy Ricch-featuring “Cooped Up” in May. Both rappers performed the latter track together during an appearance on Saturday Night Live the same month.

Listen to the best of Post Malone on Apple Music and Spotify.